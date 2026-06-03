House of Representatives Welcomes New Acting Senate President Gatchalian, Pledges Cooperation

Speaker Faustino 'Bojie' Dy III expressed the House of Representatives' support for newly elected Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, expressing confidence that the Senate under his leadership will uphold integrity and public interest. The statement followed a period when the Senate failed to hold sessions due to a boycott by the previous Senate leadership. Dy highlighted the House's legislative accomplishments and stressed the importance of earning public trust through concrete legislative成果.

On Wednesday, Speaker Faustino "Bojie" Dy III announced the House of Representatives' full support for the newly elected Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian . The statement came after the Senate successfully resumed sessions following a two-day disruption caused by the absence of former Senate President Alan Cayetano and his majority bloc on June 1 and 2.

Dy extended warm congratulations to Gatchalian, expressing confidence that the Senate under his stewardship would continue to fulfill its constitutional duties with integrity, independence, and dedication to the public interest. He emphasized the importance of earning public trust through concrete legislative action rather than empty promises, noting that the House had transmitted 160 measures to the Senate and had approved 26 out of 52 priority measures endorsed by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Dy's remarks underscored the House's commitment to generating economic opportunities, strengthening institutions, protecting vulnerable sectors, and improving the quality of life for Filipino families. The statement reflects an effort to foster inter-chamber cooperation after a period of tension and highlights the shared legislative agenda between the two chambers of Congress





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House Of Representatives Senate Sherwin Gatchalian Acting Senate President Faustino Dy III Legislative Cooperation Philippine Politics

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