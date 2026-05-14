House of Representatives Transmits Articles of Impeachment Against Vice President Sara Duterte to Senate

The House of Representatives formally transmitted the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Senate on Wednesday night, completing an orderly and constitutionally compliant process.

House Committee on Justice chairperson and Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro delivers her committee report at the plenary hall ahead of the historic vote on the panel report finding probable cause to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte on May 11, 2026.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday night formally transmitted the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Senate, completing what House Secretary General lawyer Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil described as an orderly and constitutionally compliant process. The Senate officially received the impeachment documents at 7:22 p.m., according to Garafil, shortly before reports of unrest and gunfire linked to a supposed attempt by authorities to arrest Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.

In a statement issued Thursday, Garafil said the House completed the transmittal despite the many developments unfolding simultaneously. The House Secretariat prepared 27 printed copies of Committee Report 261 on House Resolution 989, which contains the articles of impeachment against Duterte, along with 27 flash drives containing electronic copies of the documents.

The formal transmittal was attended by House Sergeant-at-Arms Ferdinand Melchor Dela Cruz, lawyer Marmoi Salonga, Garafil, Senate Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza, and Senate Deputy Secretary for Legislation lawyer Marivic Laurel-Garcia. On May 11, the House voted 257-25, with nine abstentions, to impeach Duterte for a second time and transmit the case to the Senate.

The articles of impeachment include allegations involving the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds under the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, and unexplained wealth and discrepancies in Duterte’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth. It also details alleged bribery involving Department of Education officials, and alleged grave threats arising from her public remarks against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

With the articles of impeachment formally transmitted, the Senate is expected to convene as an impeachment court and proceed with the trial





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House Of Representatives Vice President Sara Duterte Articles Of Impeachment Senate Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Senator Imee Marcos House Secretary General Lawyer Cheloy Velicari House Secretariat Committee Report 261 House Resolution 989 Articles Of Impeachment Against Duterte Allegations Involving The Alleged Misuse Of P6 Unexplained Wealth And Discrepancies In Dutert Liabilities And Net Worth Alleged Bribery Involving Department Of Educat Alleged Grave Threats Arising From Her Public First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos And Former Speaker Martin Romualdez

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