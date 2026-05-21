House of Representatives Passes Bill Extending the Validity of PRC Identification Cards

The House of Representatives has approved, in its final reading, a bill intended to expand the validity period of Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) identification cards from three to five years following the prolonged stagnation of a similar bill in the Senate. The purpose of this proposal is to reduce the burden on professionals, enabling them to focus on their work, families, and public service more productively.

The House of Representatives passed, on final reading, on Wednesday, May 20, a bill seeking to extend the validity of Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) identification cards from three to five years.

A similar bill also passed the House in the 19th Congress, but it was halted in the Senate. House Bill No. 8876 has 22 primary authors. The proponents claim that the bill is aimed at mitigating the issuance and renewal burdens. According to a statement by Representative Martin Romualdez, one of the primary authors, 'The objective of this proposal is to reduce the burden on our professionals.

If their PRC IDs have a longer validity period, they will be able to focus more on their work, their families, and on serving the country more productively.

' In the Senate, a counterpart proposal was filed by Senator Jinggoy Estrada in July 2025. The bill is pending in its civil service committee





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House Of Representatives Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Ident Validity Extension Renewal Burdens Burden Mitigation

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