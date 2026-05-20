House of Representatives Passes Anti-Political Dynasty Bill on Second Reading

The House of Representatives passed the anti-political dynasty bill on second reading, marking a significant step towards implementing a law that prohibits dynasties in Philippine politics. However, the version approved by the chamber is unlikely to fully satisfy longtime proponents of the measure due to its relaxed definition of political dynasty.

The House of Representatives passed the anti-political dynasty bill on second reading , marking the closest it has been to getting passed in the history of Philippine Congress.

However, the version approved by the chamber is unlikely to fully satisfy longtime proponents of the measure due to its relaxed definition of political dynasty. Opposition lawmakers challenged the effectiveness of the proposal, which has no teeth to stop thin or fat dynasties. The bill, if passed, will change the dynamics in the Senate, which currently has four pairs of siblings, and vacate more than 5,000 elective offices because of the dynasty relationship defined in the bill.

However, the relaxed definition of political dynasty in the proposal could allow families to find an easy workaround, fielding cousins, nephews, and aunts and uncles instead





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House Of Representatives Anti-Political Dynasty Bill Second Reading Dynasty Philippine Politics

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