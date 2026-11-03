House of Representatives Increases 2027 Budget to P22.6 Billion Amid Transparency Criticism

The House of Representatives raised its 2027 budget proposal from P17.6 billion to P22.6 billion. Lawmakers face scrutiny over the P5 billion increase and lack of transparency in spending allocations.

Lawmakers in the Philippines have significantly increased their own funding request for the upcoming fiscal year, raising the House of Representatives budget from P17.6 billion to P22.6 billion. This P5 billion adjustment was made after the lower chamber revised the executive branch's original proposal contained in the 2027 National Expenditure Program. The decision has sparked immediate debate regarding financial oversight and public accountability within the legislative branch.

Budget Adjustment Details and Allocation Breakdown

The Department of Budget and Management initially retained the House's original request of P17.6 billion in the President's budget proposal. This baseline figure included P10.9 billion designated for maintenance and other operating expenses. When drafting the House General Appropriations Bill, the chamber introduced several specific amendments to this base amount to support their operational needs.

Also read Senate to Open 2027 Bicam Budget Talks to Civil Society Groups, Ejercito Says

The most substantial additions were directed toward operational and personnel costs. Lawmakers added P1.95 billion to the existing operating budget, which included P658 million for a catch-all category labeled as other maintenance and operating expenses. An additional P457.23 million was allocated for traveling expenses. These changes were designed to expand the financial resources available for daily legislative functions.

Representation and communication costs also saw increased funding. The House infused approximately P250 million into each of the line items for representation expenses, communication expenses, and professional services. These adjustments reflect a strategic shift toward enhancing the visibility and logistical capabilities of the legislative body during the 2027 fiscal year.

Advertisement

Terminal Leave Benefits and Capital Outlays

A significant portion of the budget increase stems from one-time personnel costs and long-term infrastructure investments. While P237 million was allocated for the salaries of permanent employees, the largest single adjustment came from terminal leave benefits. This category was raised from zero in the National Expenditure Program to P1.15 billion in the House proposal.

Capital outlays, which refer to government investments in long-lived assets such as construction or real property, increased by P1.6 billion. Although specific projects for this funding remain undisclosed, the House is currently constructing a new secretariat office with a price tag exceeding P2.4 billion. This construction project appears to be a primary driver for the increased capital allocation in the 2027 budget.

Transparency Concerns and Legislative Scrutiny

The decision to add P5 billion to the internal budget has attracted intense scrutiny from both the public and fellow lawmakers. The House's own funds traditionally do not undergo committee-level scrutiny, unlike most other government agencies. This lack of external oversight has led to accusations that the increase lacks proper justification and transparency.

Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco publicly criticized the move during plenary deliberations. He stated that if the legislature demands transparency from other agencies, it must hold itself to the same standards. His comments highlighted a growing sentiment among some lawmakers who voted against the spending bill due to the absence of clear explanations for the budget hikes.

Advertisement

Comparative Context and Future Implications

Despite the increase, the proposed P22.6 billion for 2027 remains considerably lower than the P27.7 billion the lower chamber received for 2026. The House is no longer padding its allocations for supplies and utilities to P1 billion each, a practice used in previous years that left much of the funds unused. This change aims to improve fiscal discipline but raises questions about the management of previously unused funds.

Watchdogs have already flagged other areas of concern regarding legislative spending. There are allegations regarding P190 billion in public works budget insertions that lack published project attachments. These issues are particularly sensitive given the political landscape, including the district represented by Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, the President's son. The current budget controversy underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing legislative autonomy with public accountability in Philippine governance.