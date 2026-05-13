House of Representatives Elects 11-Member Team as Prosecutors for Sara Duterte's Impeachment Trial

The House of Representatives has elected an 11-member team to serve as prosecutors for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte before the Senate. The team was selected a day after the House impeached Duterte, with 257 members voting in favor, 25 against, and nine abstaining.

The House of Representatives elected an 11-member team to serve as prosecutors for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte before the Senate. The team was selected a day after the House impeached Duterte, with 257 members voting in favor, 25 against, and nine abstaining.

The team of prosecutors is composed of Batangas 2nd District Representative Gerville R. Luistro, Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Teddy Ridon, 1-Rider party-list Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez, San Juan City Representative Ysabel Maria Zamora, Iloilo Province 3rd District Representative Lorenz Defensor, Akbayan Party-list Rep.

Jose Manuel ‘Chel’ Diokno, Mamamayang Liberal (ML) partylist Representative Leila de Lima, Lone Dinagat Island Representative Arlene J. Bag-ao, Bukidnon 2nd District Representative Jonathan Keith Flores, Cagayan de Oro 1st District Representative Jordan Suan, and Manila 3rd District Representative Joel Chua





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House Of Representatives Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Prosecutors Supreme Court En Banc Francisco 'Kiko' Barzaga Kabataan Party-List Representative Renee Co Jean Lindo Rauf Sissay

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