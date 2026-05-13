A bill has been filed in the House of Representatives establishing the USFSDA, the country’s first comprehensive legal framework for consumer-directed financial data sharing. The bill is designed to expand access to formal financing while strengthening safeguards for privacy, consent, and responsible data use.

A bill has been filed in the House of Representatives establishing the country’s first comprehensive legal framework for consumer-directed financial data sharing aimed at expanding access to formal financing while strengthening safeguards for privacy, consent, and responsible data use .

The measure, filed by Philippine Representatives Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Yedda Marie Romualdez, Andrew Julian Romualdez, and Jude Acidre, was introduced amid the rapid growth of the country’s digital financial ecosystem. Recent data showed that digital payments accounted for 57.4 percent of all retail payment transactions in the Philippines in 2024, while an estimated 58 million Filipinos now use e-wallets.

Despite this growth, many Filipinos continue to face limited access to formal credit or unfavorable lending terms due to traditional credit systems relying heavily on conventional financial records. The lawmakers noted that financial behavior has rapidly evolved in the digital age, but many existing credit evaluation systems have yet to fully reflect these changes.

As a result, freelancers, gig workers, small entrepreneurs, and individuals in the informal economy often struggle to access affordable and formal financing despite maintaining active and consistent digital financial records. The measure aims to recognize that the way Filipinos participate in the economy has already changed and that financial systems must adapt these realities to provide affordable and formal financing. Rep.

Yedda Marie Romualdez emphasized that the bill seeks to make the financial system more responsive to the realities of how Filipinos actually live and work today. Under the proposed House Bill 9149, consumers would have the right to securely authorize the transfer of their financial and transactional data for credit evaluation, financial service applications, and access to other financial products.

The bill also guarantees rights to informed consent, access, portability, and deletion of consumer data while imposing penalties for unauthorized disclosure, misuse, or refusal to transmit data upon a valid consumer request. The bill proposes the creation of a Consumer Data Commission to overview technical and security standards, accreditation systems, compliance monitoring, and enforcement mechanisms related to consumer data use. Rep.

Andrew Julian Romualdez emphasized the objective of the bill to correct the imbalance by allowing consumers, through clear and informed consent, to make their financial data work for them. Meanwhile, Rep. Jude Acidre added that the measure seeks to modernize the country’s financial architecture while ensuring that innovation develops alongside stronger accountability and consumer protection mechanisms





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

House Of Representatives Consumer-Directed Financial Data Sharing Expanding Access To Formal Financing Strong Safeguards For Privacy Consent And Responsible Data Use Consumer Protections Access To Affordable And Formal Financing Digital Financial Ecosystem Rapid Growth Of E-Wallets And Digital Payment Consumer Data Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House of Representatives Will Proceed With Voting on Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara DuterteThe House of Representatives will vote on the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, with members allowed up to three minutes to question the measure's merits. Belle Zamora, House justice panel vice chairperson, expressed confidence that more than one-third of all House members required by the Constitution will vote in favor of the impeachment.

Read more »

Vice President Sara Duterte impeached by House of RepresentativesYour Trusted Online Source, The News Authority of the Filipino.

Read more »

House of Representatives Impeaches Vice President Sara DuterteThe House of Representatives has voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, sending the four Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Read more »

Vice President Sara Duterte Impeached by the House of RepresentativesThe House of Representatives on Monday impeached Vice President Sara Duterte over allegations of corruption, betrayal of public trust, among others. According to the Articles of Impeachment endorsed by the House to the Senate, Duterte's impeachment is being held in an impeachment court.

Read more »