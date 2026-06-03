House of Gaia: How AI-Powered Longevity Medicine Aims to Recreate the World's Blue Zones

In a revealing interview, Mike Chan, CEO of the Philippines' House of Gaia, explains why conventional fitness falls short of true longevity and how his center uses AI, diagnostics, and regenerative therapies to help clients live to 90 or 100. The article explores the founding story-a personal health crisis-and the four-step methodology behind this innovative approach to preventive, longitudinal healthcare.

Nineteen minutes into my interview with Mike Chan , CEO of House of Gaia, the Philippines' first AI-powered longevity center, everything I thought I knew about health, wellness, and living longer changed.

I had always considered my lifestyle to be pretty healthy. I work out a few times a week and moderately control what I eat, thinking this would lead to a significantly longer life. Fitter people generally will live longer, Mr. Chan agreed before dropping the bomb, by about three to five years, right? That's very far from what we want.

What you have to understand is fitness does not equal longevity. If you're as shook as I was, read on to learn more about how to live longer - and how this lucrative business was born. Through House of Gaia's facilities primarily in Balesin, Batangas, as well as in Makati, Mike Chan is creating an artificial blue zone, similar to so-called blue zones in the world, where people live much longer than the rest of the global population.

In these places, it's not uncommon to live to 90 or 100. And, through a mix of preventive medicine, cutting edge regenerative therapies, and AI-powered longevity medicine, Mr. Chan seeks to replicate blue zones for his clientele in Batangas. Can you, too, live to be 100? And what can you learn about putting up a business on the cutting edge of healthcare?

The founding of House of Gaia was a personal journey for Mike Chan. At the age of 47, he was a successful entrepreneur with three Lumiere aesthetic clinics, and considered the poster boy for health and fitness among his peers. He was also expecting a baby, and, encouraged by his wife to undergo a regular health check before becoming a father, he made a shocking discovery.

He said, I was already diabetic and my cholesterol was three times what was considered the safe upper limit. Not wanting to burden his young family with a sick father, he sought a solution. But there were no simple answers. He studied nutrition science at Stanford and read everything he could about aging, about preventive, longitudinal healthcare, and about new developments, such as stem cell research from Nobel-laureate Shinya Yamanaka.

Meanwhile, the pieces of Gaia - the business as well as its greater mission - came together during his work at Lumiere. When a friend and patient asked him why a treatment wasn't as effective for her as it was for another friend, he realized the answer wasn't in the realm of aesthetic medicine.

The patient showed signs of diabetes, as well as obesity, and with these conditions, probably had dif he struggled to recall the exact word but it was clear the patient's internal health impacted external results. That was an aha moment for me, he said. You fix the inside, you fix the outside. With this new approach, the clinic began to help its patients with overall wellness.

He added, And it got to a point where helping people become healthier became way more fulfilling than helping people look better. Upon discovering this mission - to help others live longer, richer, healthier lives - he founded House of Gaia. And today, in their clinics, they have a network of 12 longevity medicine partners from all over the world, from Croatia to the UK, Beijing and Singapore.

Driven by this purpose, Mr. Chan doesn't identify as an entrepreneur, though perhaps unintentionally, he began by describing a consumer/market problem in the practice of medicine: Hospitals will treat acute conditions. So, when you say acute, it means right now. If you have hypertension, you go to a hospital. If you break your arm, you go to a hospital.

If there's a problem with me right now, can you fix it right now? This shortcoming of modern medicine has resulted in an increase in the need for general health and wellness. Where does House of Gaia fit into this? So, longevity medicine is AI-powered, data-driven medicine that targets human aging… It's longitudinal care.

You don't want to be healthy just for a year. When we have our patients, we normally have them for life. To achieve its promise of a longer life, House of Gaia employs what Mr. Chan describes as a four-step methodology. The first step is diagnostics to provide customized healthcare that specifically addresses your individual needs.

He explained, First and foremost, is our baseline diagnostics. I look at you from head to toe, and I look at your weakest link. The second step involves making sure patients are disease-free - which is crucial as many people die before the age of 70 from diseases like cancer or heart disease, or disease-related complications, as is the case with diabetes.

He continued: Once I have identified every weak link, particularly in disease, the next strategy is to build a body that is disease-free. If you have hypertension, I need to remove it. If you have diabetes, I need to remove it. The third step is all about extending your peak span, which is the number of years you can remain at 90% of your physical prime. Simply put, if you are strong, you can live longer





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Longevity Medicine AI In Healthcare Preventive Medicine Blue Zones House Of Gaia Mike Chan Regenerative Therapy Philippines Health Startups

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