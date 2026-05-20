House Majority Leader Marcos Files Bill for Mental Health Voucher System

House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander 'Sandro' Marcos has filed a bill seeking to establish a Mental Health Voucher System under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to help low- and middle-income Filipinos access mental health consultations, therapy, medication, and related services.

House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander 'Sandro' Marcos has filed a bill seeking to establish a Mental Health Voucher System under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to help low- and middle-income Filipinos access mental health consultations, therapy, medication, and related services.

Marcos said House Bill 9327, or the proposed Mental Health Voucher Act, aims to make mental health care more affordable and accessible, in line with the administration's healthcare agenda and the legislative priorities of House leadership. The measure seeks to expand mental health coverage under PhilHealth by creating a voucher system that would provide eligible members and qualified dependents with pre-approved subsidies for mental health services and medication.

Marcos emphasized that mental health care should not be a privilege available only to those who can pay for it out of pocket, and that the bill reflects the belief of President Marcos and Speaker Dy that health care must meet Filipinos where they are, especially those who suffer quietly because they cannot afford treatment





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Mental Health Voucher System Philhealth Mental Health Act National Mental Health Council Department Of Health Streamlined Application Process Digital Platforms Mental Health Coverage Expanded Medication Support Comprehensive Package Basic Package Standard Package Mental Health Disorders Education Work Livelihood President Marcos Speaker Dy Healthcare Agenda Legislative Priorities Administration's Healthcare Agenda

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