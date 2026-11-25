House leaders scrutinize Manases Carpio's exit from Cale88 Foods Corp, citing suspicious timing and lack of prior Board of Investments approval during Sara Duterte's impeachment trial.

Manases Carpio, the lawyer husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, has come under intense legislative scrutiny regarding the timing of his exit from Cale88 Foods Corp. House of Representatives leaders on Wednesday questioned why the transfer of his ownership shares occurred only after public allegations of unexplained wealth against Vice President Sara Duterte gained significant traction. Deputy Speakers Janette Garin of Iloilo and Jefferson Khonghun of Zambales stated that the timing of this corporate change warrants a closer examination, particularly because the company failed to secure the necessary prior approval from the Board of Investments before executing the transaction.

Corporate Ownership Transfer Details

Records from the Bureau of Internal Revenue reveal that Cale88 Foods Corp's 2024 General Information Sheet listed Carpio as a shareholder holding a 47.5 percent stake in the entity. However, his name no longer appeared among the listed shareholders in the company's subsequent 2025 filing, confirming the completion of the transfer. The Deputy Speakers highlighted that this discrepancy in ownership documentation is a key point of interest for the impeachment inquiry, as the move coincides directly with the growing legal challenges facing the Vice President. Carpio's removal from the shareholder list represents a significant shift in the corporate structure that prosecutors are now analyzing as part of their evidence.

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Legislative Criticism and Timing Suspicion

Deputy Speaker Janette Garin explicitly voiced her concerns during a press briefing, stating that the timing of the ownership transfer is suspicious given the political context. She noted that the question of why the transfer was not handled earlier has now emerged as a central issue for investigators. Jefferson Khonghun echoed these sentiments, questioning the logic behind delaying the transfer until the allegations became a public issue. Khonghun argued that if the intention was to transfer the shares for legitimate business reasons, the action should have been taken long ago rather than waiting for the unexplained wealth accusations to surface. This legislative skepticism underscores the perception that the corporate maneuver may be a reactive measure to legal pressure.

Board of Investments Approval Timeline

A major component of the scrutiny involves Cale88's failure to obtain prior regulatory clearance from the Board of Investments before changing its ownership structure. Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, the agency's managing head, testified before the Senate impeachment court on November 20, 2026, that Cale88 had not sought the required approval prior to the ownership change. The company eventually notified the Board of Investments through a request dated July 8, seeking retroactive clearance for the transaction. The agency subsequently approved this belated request on October 29, a timeline that has drawn criticism for its lack of procedural compliance with standard investment regulations.

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Role in Impeachment Charges and Evidence

The ownership dynamics of Cale88 Foods Corp and its associated financial transactions form a critical part of the evidence presented by prosecutors of the House of Representatives. These financial records are central to Article II, which remains the sole standing impeachment charge against Vice President Sara Duterte. This charge specifically addresses allegations of unexplained wealth, requiring a detailed forensic analysis of assets held by the Duterte family and their close associates. The prosecution is using the corporate records of Cale88 to trace the origin and movement of funds linked to the Vice President.

Forensic Financial Findings and Asset Values

Prosecution forensic financial expert Alexander Cabrera has identified significant discrepancies in the reported assets of the individuals involved. Cabrera's analysis pinpointed at least 817.87 million pesos in alleged undeclared assets and unexplained wealth involving Sara Duterte and Manases Carpio from the period spanning 2022 to 2025. This specific monetary figure represents the core of the financial evidence presented to the impeachment court, linking the couple's corporate interests to the alleged unexplained wealth. The precise calculation of these assets continues to be a focal point in the legal proceedings, with the transfer of Carpio's shares serving as a key element in understanding the total value of the unexplained holdings.