House leaders declare that high survey ratings cannot shield Vice President Sara Duterte from accountability for unexplained wealth. The impeachment trial focuses on documentary evidence rather than public popularity.

Deputy Speaker Janette Garin delivered a stern reminder to the Filipino public on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, stating that high survey scores cannot exempt Vice President Sara Duterte from the legal consequences of her impeachment. House leadership firmly rejected the notion that public approval ratings should influence the judicial proceedings regarding allegations of unexplained wealth against the Vice President.

The statements emerged during a press conference where Garin directly addressed questions about polls indicating Vice President Sara Duterte as the frontrunner for the 2028 presidential election. These rankings appear to have sparked debate about whether political popularity should play a role in the ongoing legal challenges. Garin emphasized that the integrity of the impeachment process relies strictly on factual evidence rather than emotional or social media support.

Also read Fake Video Falsely Claims Priest Criticized Sara Duterte Prosecutors

The Irrelevance of Popularity Polls in Legal Accountability

Janette Garin from Iloilo asserted that the impeachment trial is entirely detached from fame or social media rankings. She clarified that the judicial body must focus exclusively on the documents presented to support or dispute the specific allegations made against the Vice President. According to Garin, these serious allegations require a factual response that no opinion poll can erase.

The Deputy Speaker stressed that historical data and experience dictate that the Senator-judges will make their decision based solely on the documentary evidence. She noted that while the public may express strong support, the legal accountability of any high-ranking official remains absolute regardless of survey outcomes. The trial is designed to be a rigorous examination of facts, not a contest of popularity.

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Financial Discrepancies Highlighted by Prosecution Evidence

Jefferson Khonghun, House Deputy Speaker for Zambales, reinforced the position that transparency regarding personal wealth is the central issue of the trial. He stated that the proceedings are not concerned with whether the accused is famous or widely loved. Instead, the focus remains on requiring a clear explanation for the accumulation of assets and the source of the money involved.

Khonghun argued that the defense must address the specific financial discrepancies outlined in the case. He maintained that public sympathy cannot negate the documents provided by the prosecution to build their case. The argument is that financial accountability is a legal duty that supersedes public opinion or political capital.

Senate Impeachment Court Presiding Officer Francis Escudero provided detailed figures illustrating the scale of the financial discrepancies. He pointed out that even if all declared assets and liabilities from the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband from 2022 to 2025 are aggregated, the totals fall significantly short of recorded bank activity.

According to Escudero, the total declared net worth for the couple during that three-year period stands at P336 million. In contrast, Anti-Money Laundering Council records show P424 million in bank transactions for the same timeframe. This indicates a substantial gap between declared assets and actual financial flows.

When expanding the scope to include the years 2007 to 2025, the disparity becomes even more pronounced. The combined net worth declared in their joint SALN for these eighteen years is P840 million. However, AMLC data reveals P4.4 billion in bank transactions under the spouses' accounts during this extended period. This massive difference forms the core of the unexplained wealth allegations.

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Defense Strategy and Future Legal Proceedings

The defense team has not yet presented any witness capable of disputing the P4.4 billion in bank transactions recorded under the Duterte-Carpio couple accounts. While at least nine witnesses have been presented so far, none have challenged the validity of the financial records provided by the Anti-Money Laundering Council. This lack of direct contradiction to the financial data has strengthened the prosecution's position.

Despite the mounting evidence, Vice President Sara Duterte has publicly maintained her innocence in a television interview aired on Monday. She expressed confidence that the majority of the people support her, suggesting that public backing is a form of justification. However, legal experts and House leaders maintain that personal belief or public support cannot override documentary proof.

Francis Escudero responded to these claims by noting that while the Vice President has the right to seek sympathy, it does not erase the documents presented by the prosecution. He urged that history will judge public officials based on how they respond to allegations, not on their current poll numbers. Escudero emphasized that a clean conscience should be reflected in a transparent and direct answer to the questions raised by the case.

Jefferson Khonghun added that the process is simple: officials must face and answer the questions if their conscience is clear. The impeachment trial continues to move forward with the Senator-judges expected to deliberate on the documentary evidence. The outcome will likely hinge on the ability of the defense to provide a credible explanation for the billions in unexplained bank transactions.

The 2028 presidential election context adds political tension to the legal proceedings, as some polls suggest the Vice President may remain popular even if convicted. However, House leaders insist that eligibility and legal accountability are separate matters. The focus remains on resolving the current charges before any future political ambitions can be considered.