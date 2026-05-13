House LEAD Committee Approves Kalinga Bill for Aid Amid Oil Price Surge

The Kalinga bill provides various forms of short- and long-term aid during a surge in oil prices caused by the Middle East conflict. The bill aims to stabilize prices, encourage renewable energy, and support vulnerable households and sectors.

The House Ad Hoc Committee on Legislative Energy Action and Development (LEAD) has approved the Kalinga bill, which aims to provide various forms of short- and long-term aid amid a surge in oil prices stemming from the Middle East conflict.

The Kalinga bill, which stands for Komprehensibong Alalay sa Livelihood, Inflation, Negosyo, at Goods Assistance, sets thresholds for government interventions during extraordinary fuel price increases, supply disruptions, inflation spikes, and energy emergencies. The assistance includes targeted aid for vulnerable households and affected sectors, fuel-efficiency initiatives, renewable energy promotion, energy resilience programs, and supply-stabilization measures aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on imported fuel.

The Kalinga program also covers assistance programs, price stability for essential goods, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to keep their operations running. The bill is a direct response to the hardship experienced by Filipinos on the ground, and it seeks to provide a future where global oil price spikes will no longer automatically translate into deeper hardship for Filipino families.

As a result of the approval, the House ways and means panel has directed the committee secretariat to file the approved substitute bill and its corresponding committee report with the Committee on Rules through the Bills and Index Service





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House LEAD Committee Kalinga Bill Oil Price Surge Aid Stabilize Prices Beside And Assistance For Vulnerable Household Renewable Energy Promotion Support For Micro Small And Medium Enterprises

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