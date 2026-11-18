Representatives Toby Tiangco and Edgar Erice warn they will question the Supreme Court over the 2027 General Appropriations Bill unless House budget procedures are corrected immediately.

Two lawmakers from the House of Representatives have announced plans to challenge the Supreme Court regarding the 2027 General Appropriations Bill if the chamber fails to correct alleged procedural defects in its own budget approval. Navotas City Representative Toby Tiangco and Caloocan City Second District Representative Edgar Erice stated that the budget was neither properly discussed in the House Committee on Appropriations nor debated in the plenary session.

Tiangco Demands House Fixes Internal Budget Flaws

Representative Toby Tiangco argues that the legislative process for the House budget was fundamentally flawed because it bypassed standard committee and plenary discussions. Tiangco filed House Resolution 1590 to mandate these required debates, emphasizing that the Senate cannot fix procedural errors that originated within the House. He warned that if the House leadership does not correct these internal process failures, the matter will inevitably reach the Supreme Court for judicial review.

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Tiangco emphasized that the House must address its own procedural lapses rather than expecting the Senate to resolve issues that belong to the lower chamber. He suggested that ignoring these warnings implies that those in leadership are intentionally concealing flaws in the budgeting mechanism. The resolution serves as a formal demand for transparency and adherence to legislative rules before the bill advances further.

Erice Flags Suspicious Insertions and Lacks Scrutiny

Representative Edgar Erice joined Tiangco in criticizing the rushed nature of the 2027 budget, stating that the Senate will not have sufficient time to scrutinize all the amendments. Erice declared that any insertions into the budget, except for institutional insertions, should be treated as major red flags. He urged that if specific projects are truly important, they should be removed from the main bill and submitted later as a supplemental budget for proper review.

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Erice specifically criticized Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian for stating that only 8.8 billion pesos worth of infrastructure projects lacking documentation would be removed. He dismissed this figure as a consolation, suggesting that the Senate Budget Amendments Review Sub-Committee, led by Senator Ramon Bong Bong Revilla Lacson, may also harbor unscrutinized insertions. Erice alleged that some senators may have used their influence to prevent Lacson from examining specific budget allocations in their districts.

Call for Opposition Representation in Bicameral Committee

Erice called on the House leadership to include members who voted against the House General Appropriations Bill in the House contingent for the bicameral conference committee. He noted that while 13 representatives voted no out of more than 300 members, those who voted yes failed to identify significant errors. Erice argued that including dissenting voices is essential to discuss and correct the mistakes that were overlooked during the initial approval process.

The representative stressed that the bicameral conference committee must address the valid concerns raised by the minority members. By excluding those who voted against the bill, the leadership ignores critical oversight mechanisms that are necessary for fiscal responsibility. Erice believes that involving these members will ensure a more thorough and transparent review of the proposed expenditures before final enactment.

Transparency Proposals Rejected Amidst CADENA Act Debate

Tiangco expressed frustration that two proposals he made to create a transparency portal for government-funded projects were rejected by the leadership. He questioned why the House would reject such initiatives if true transparency is a stated goal of the legislature. Tiangco pointed out that these proposals were consistent with existing rules, particularly the second one which demanded disclosure of the budget per district by the BARSC.

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Erice also raised concerns about the delay in passing the CADENA Act, or the Citizen's Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability Act. This legislation mandates the disclosure of government transactions on a digital platform using modern technology like blockchain. Both lawmakers view the rejection of these transparency measures as contradictory to the President's priority legislation goals and indicative of a lack of genuine accountability in the current budget process.