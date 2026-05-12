House Justice Committee Hearing on Suffiency of Impeachment Complaints Against Vice President Duterte

The House justice committee held a hearing on the sufficiency in form of the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte on March 4, 2026.

The House justice committee held a hearing on the sufficiency of the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte on March 4, 2026. The prosecutors assigned an impeachment article to defend related to Duterte's alleged misuse of funds, bribery of officials , unexplained wealth , and threats against President Marcos.

Mamamayang Liberal Representative Leila de Lima, Bukidnon 2nd District Representative Keith Flores, Bicol Saro Representative Terry Ridon, Dinagat Islands Representative Kaka Bag-ao, and Only Suan are new on this list. The trial was aborted last year after the Supreme Court declared Duterte's impeachment by the House as unconstitutional, preventing last year's prosecutors from appearing before the impeachment court.

Article I is related to the supposed unexplained wealth; Article III is related to bribery, graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust





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House Justice Committee Impeachment Complaints Sara Duterte Prosecutors Impeachment Article Unexplained Wealth Bribery Of Officials Threats Against President Marcos Tapping Last Year Supreme Court Impeachment Court

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