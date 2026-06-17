House Grants Prosecutors Free Rein in Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial

House leadership declines to intervene, trusts prosecutors in the upcoming Senate trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The House leadership in the Philippines has decided to give its prosecutors complete freedom in conducting the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte . House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos stated in a media interview that there is no need for the leadership to intervene or issue directives.

He praised the head prosecutor, House Deputy Majority Leader and Justice Committee Chair Jinky Luistro, for steering the impeachment process effectively. The House voted 257-25 with nine abstentions on May 11, 2026, to impeach Duterte on charges including misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery, and a threatening remark against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The articles of impeachment were subsequently sent to the Senate, which will now conduct a trial.

Marcos emphasized that the prosecutors are brilliant and capable, and should be allowed to perform their duties without interference. This decision reflects the House leadership's trust in the prosecution team and their desire to maintain a fair process. The allegations against Duterte are severe and multifaceted. The first complaint focuses on the misuse of PHP 500 million in confidential funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President between 2022 and 2025, with auditors flagging questionable disbursements.

The second complaint alleges that Duterte accumulated unexplained wealth, including properties and luxury assets that are disproportionate to her declared income. Additionally, she is accused of bribery in connection with alleged payments to lawmakers for legislative favors. Most controversially, Duterte reportedly made a public statement suggesting she had contracted a killer to assassinate President Marcos Jr. and the First Lady, a remark that has been widely condemned.

Duterte has denied all allegations, characterizing them as a political witch hunt orchestrated by her rivals. She has countered that the impeachment is an attempt to undermine her political career ahead of the 2028 presidential elections. The House Committee on Justice, after hearing two impeachment complaints, found probable cause on April 29, 2026, and recommended the articles for plenary consideration. The Senate trial will be a landmark event in Philippine politics.

The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of all senators to convict and remove an impeached official. The current Senate composition includes 12 members allied with the administration, 10 independents, and 2 opposition senators, making the outcome uncertain. The prosecution team will present evidence and call witnesses, while Duterte's defense lawyers will have the opportunity to cross-examine and argue for acquittal.

The trial rules are expected to be adopted by the Senate within the coming weeks, with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo presiding as required by law. Legal analysts note that the prosecution's autonomy from House leadership may strengthen the case's credibility, reducing perceptions of political manipulation.

However, the process could be lengthy, potentially lasting months. The Vice President has retained a high-profile legal team, including former Supreme Court justices, to fight the charges.

Meanwhile, public opinion remains divided, with Duterte maintaining a significant base of support especially in her home region of Davao. The outcome of the trial could reshape the political landscape in the Philippines, affecting the Marcos-Duterte alliance that has been strained in recent months. As the Senate prepares for the proceedings, both sides are mobilizing their resources for what promises to be a historic political trial





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