Philippine lawmakers introduce House Bill 12061 to mandate critical media literacy education, aiming to combat AI-generated misinformation and protect democratic discourse among students.

House Bill 12061, a legislative measure mandating Critical Media and Information Literacy across all levels of the Philippine educational system, has been officially filed in the House of Representatives. The proposal aims to equip students with advanced analytical skills to navigate the complex digital landscape and counter systematic misinformation campaigns that threaten democratic stability.

Legislative Authors and Core Mandate

House Deputy Minority Leader Antonio Tinio of the ACT Teachers party-list, along with Representatives Sarah Elago of Gabriela and Renee Co of Kabataan, authored the bill. The legislation requires the inclusion of a dedicated subject focused on critical media and information literacy, moving beyond basic technical skills to address the ideological and political dimensions of information consumption. The lawmakers argue that this subject must cover topics involving an ideological critique of media representations and an analysis of the power dynamics that underpin information control.

Also read House Bill Proposes Framework for AI-Native Industrial Hub in New Clark City

The primary objective of House Bill 12061 is to transform Filipino students from passive recipients of information into empowered, critical citizens. The bill explicitly states that the curriculum seeks to foster a culture of truth-seeking and civic engagement, enabling students to defend democratic discourse from manipulation by powerful political and economic actors.

Addressing AI Misinformation and Fake News

The authors highlight the urgent need for this measure due to the rapid democratization of information production through social media platforms. Information is now easily digested through posts, tweets, and videos, a shift that allows powerful actors to systematically manufacture public consent and distort reality. The bill notes that the prevalence of AI-generated content has exponentially increased the scale and believability of fabricated material.

Advertisement

Representatives Tinio, Elago, and Co point out that individuals can freely alter data and imitate information produced by authorized media institutions. The advent of sophisticated artificial intelligence tools has facilitated the creation of deepfake videos and AI-generated news articles. Without thorough assessment and fact-checking, the public is exposed to a wide variety of news, the truthfulness of which ranges from most reliable to most questionable, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish fact from malicious fiction.

Stakeholder Positions and Educational Goals

Representative Renee Co emphasized that the subject will train students to go beyond simple memorization and sharpen their comprehension skills. Co stated that students must be trained to ask questions, investigate, and fight lies. The bill argues that relying on passive scrolling and believing everything seen on a screen is no longer an acceptable approach to information consumption in the modern era.

The lawmakers assert that if students are aware and critical, they will not easily fall prey to fake news peddlers. Instead, these educated citizens will serve as the guardrails of truth and democracy. Representative Co added that an aware and critical youth population is essential for resisting manipulation and maintaining the integrity of public discourse against organized disinformation campaigns.

Implementation and Future Impact

The filing of House Bill 12061 marks a significant step in addressing the challenges posed by the information age. By integrating critical media literacy into the core curriculum, the Philippine educational system aims to produce graduates who are not only academically competent but also civically responsible. The bill seeks to ensure that the next generation of Filipinos is equipped with the necessary tools to evaluate sources, identify bias, and engage in informed civic participation.

Advertisement

As the bill moves through the legislative process, it addresses a growing concern among educators and policymakers regarding the impact of unverified information on public opinion. The measure underscores the importance of institutionalizing skills that allow individuals to navigate the digital world safely and critically. The introduction of this subject represents a proactive response to the evolving threats posed by AI-driven misinformation and the potential erosion of shared factual reality in Philippine society.