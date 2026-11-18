Rep. Terry Ridon asserts Vice President Sara Duterte's legal team failed to rebut the P817.87 million unexplained wealth allegations, calling their evidence disorganized and minor.

Manila, Philippines - A senior prosecutor in the House of Representatives has publicly declared that the legal defense for Vice President Sara Duterte has failed to effectively challenge the core accusations regarding nearly P818 million in unexplained wealth. Rep. Terry Ridon, who serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, issued this stark assessment on Thursday as the trial reached its forty-fourth day.

Ridon Calls Defense Presentation Disorganized

Rep. Terry Ridon described the first week of evidence presentation by the Vice President's lawyers as fundamentally disorganized and lacking strategic coherence. He stated that he could no longer understand the direction of the defense because their submissions did not address the allegations point-by-point. Instead of tackling the major financial discrepancies, the defense focused on minor financial transactions that Ridon deemed irrelevant to the main case. This approach has left the prosecution and observers questioning the efficacy of the current legal strategy.

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The lawmaker emphasized that the defense has completely ignored the substantial findings regarding the P800 million discrepancy. By avoiding direct confrontation with the prosecution's primary evidence, the Vice President's legal team has not provided a clear rebuttal to the allegations. Ridon noted that this failure to engage with the central accusations undermines the defense's position in the ongoing proceedings.

Cabrera Forensic Report Details P817.87 Million

At the center of the prosecution's case is the testimony of lawyer and financial forensic expert Alexander Cabrera. He testified that Vice President Sara Duterte possesses at least P817.87 million in alleged undeclared assets and unexplained wealth accumulated between 2022 and 2025. Cabrera's detailed breakdown identifies P207.7 million in undeclared cash, P143.5 million in other personal and real properties, and P111.85 million in undeclared income. Additionally, the report cites substantial interests in private corporations that contribute to the total figure.

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When excluding disputed corporate share valuations, the prosecution maintains that the alleged unexplained amount exceeds P463 million. This specific financial assessment forms the backbone of the government's case for forfeiture. The prosecution argues that these figures represent significant assets that have not been properly declared or accounted for under existing financial laws.

Defense Witnesses Focus on Administrative Compliance

The Vice President's lawyers have identified a series of witnesses for the next phase of the trial, including lawyer Rainer Dela Fuente of AML Consulting PH. Dela Fuente is expected to discuss key provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. The defense also plans to call Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo to testify on the registration of Cale88 with the Board of Investments and related documents.

Further testimony will come from Food and Drug Administration Director IV Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan, who will provide details on the registration of Cale88's sweetened banana chips product. Rowena Mendoza, a Department Manager III at the Center for International Expositions and Missions, is also scheduled to discuss invitations and communications involving Cale88's participation in food expositions. These witnesses aim to establish the administrative legitimacy of the entities and transactions in question.

Ridon Questions Impact of Upcoming Testimony

Rep. Terry Ridon expressed skepticism regarding the potential impact of the upcoming defense witnesses. He stated that he does not expect the next batch of witnesses to pierce through the evidence presented by the prosecution. Ridon argued that these testimonies are unlikely to diminish the reporting provided by the Anti-Money Laundering Council, which was presented in the previous testimony of its Executive Director.

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The lawmaker highlighted that the Anti-Money Laundering Council report is the primary document utilized in forfeiture proceedings and cases before the Sandiganbayan. He maintained that administrative compliance evidence, such as product registrations or event invitations, does not directly address the allegations of unexplained wealth. Therefore, Ridon believes the defense's current strategy is insufficient to counter the financial forensic evidence laid out by the prosecution.