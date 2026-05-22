House Committee Blasts Senator Imee Marcos for Spreading Conspiracy Theories

The House of Representatives committee on education has criticized Senator Imee Marcos for spreading baseless conspiracy theories regarding the upcoming presidential term, urging him to focus on constitutional allegations rather than undermining the impeachment process against Vice President Sara Duterte. The senator has been accused of promoting unfounded stories and political fiction that are at odds with the country's constitution and the legislative process.

The House of Representatives committee on education has blasted Senator Imee Marcos for spreading baseless conspiracy theories regarding the upcoming presidential term, urging him to focus on constitutional allegations rather than undermining the impeachment process against Vice President Sara Duterte .

The committee chair, Jude Acidre, said that the senator should stop alarming the public with unfounded stories and political fiction, emphasizing the need for facts rather than fearmongering. Acidre also criticized the senator for promoting conspiracy theories that are at odds with the country’s constitution and the legislative process.

The chairman of the committee emphasized that the use of the 1987 Constitution should not be just a political tool for undermining the government but should be used to uphold the law and confirm the legitimacy of the government. The House committee sees the need to stabilize the government with the impeachment trial and to avoid a national destabilization from the manufactured panic.

Acidre clarified that public officials like senators should avoid using the issue of constitutional amendments as a strategy to inflame the public, instead helping to sustain the nation in times of uncertainty. The committee is now urging the Senate to focus on the impeachment trial rather than engaging in political drama and manufactured panic. Senate members are advised to uphold the constitution and confirm the legitimacy of the filipino nation through the impeachment trial and cases of due process





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Senator Imee Marcos Conspiracy Theories Impeachment Process Vice President Sara Duterte House Of Representatives Committee On Education Constitutional Allegations Political Fiction Disregard For Due Process

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