House Committee Approves Hazard Pay for Civilian Personnel in West Philippine Sea

A House committee has approved House Bill 8673, which seeks to provide risk pay, insurance, and medical support to civilian government employees deployed in the contested West Philippine Sea.

The House of Representatives has taken a significant step toward recognizing the bravery and risks undertaken by non-military personnel serving in the West Philippine Sea .

In a recent session, the House Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea formally approved House Bill No. 8673. This legislative measure is designed to provide essential hazard pay and comprehensive welfare packages to civilian government employees who find themselves stationed in parts of the maritime region that are currently subject to intense territorial disputes.

One of the primary discussions during the committee hearing centered on the actual monetary value of the risk pay, with Palawan Representative Jose Alvarez suggesting a minimum of 10,000 pesos per deployment. This proposal received support from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources chief, Elizer Salilig, who indicated that such an amount would be reasonable given the volatility of the operational environment.

Beyond the immediate financial compensation, the proposed legislation seeks to establish a robust safety net for those deployed to the region. The bill encompasses a wide array of support services, including comprehensive insurance coverage, specialized medical assistance, and critical psychological services to help workers cope with the stress of high-tension deployments.

Furthermore, the bill emphasizes the need for maritime safety training to ensure that civilian personnel are equipped with the necessary skills to survive and navigate the treacherous conditions of the sea. Lawmakers also explored ways to expand the scope of the bill, ensuring that local government officials from municipalities situated within the West Philippine Sea are also included in the benefits.

State counsel Leilani Fajardo-Aspiras highlighted that this bill serves as a formal acknowledgment from the Philippine Congress that the defense of the nation is not solely the burden of the uniformed services. Instead, it recognizes that civilian public servants play a pivotal role in maintaining maritime security and asserting the sovereign rights of the Philippines. The necessity for such a bill is underscored by the escalating tensions in the region, where the Philippines continues to face aggression from China.

Beijing has long maintained its nine-dash line claim, which encompasses a vast majority of the South China Sea and directly overlaps with the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, as well as the waters of Malaysia and Vietnam. Despite a landmark 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which declared that China's claims had no legal or historical basis, the Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia have continued to engage in provocative maneuvers.

Philippine vessels, often manned by civilian personnel from agencies like the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, have been subjected to water cannon attacks and dangerous sideswiping maneuvers. These hostile actions, combined with the unpredictability of severe weather and the isolation of extended sea deployments, create a high-risk environment that necessitates state-mandated protection and compensation.

Authors of the bill, including Representatives Percival Cendaña, Chel Diokno, and Kaka Bag-ao, have emphasized that the strategic importance of the West Philippine Sea makes the contributions of these civilian workers invaluable. By providing hazard pay and welfare support, the State acknowledges that these individuals are operating on the front lines of a geopolitical struggle.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea has voiced its support for the proposal, agreeing that those operating in such a high-risk environment deserve additional assistance. This move is seen as a way to boost the morale of civil servants and ensure that the Philippines can continue to monitor and protect its maritime assets without neglecting the well-being of its workforce.

The legislation represents a shift toward a more holistic approach to national security, recognizing that the assertion of sovereignty requires a collaborative effort between military and civilian arms of the government





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