The House Ways and Means Committee approved a bill on Tuesday to expand rooftop solar access. This move aims to make renewable energy affordable and support local manufacturing for Filipino households.

The House Ways and Means Committee has approved a legislative measure designed to significantly expand access to rooftop solar panels and other renewable energy systems for Filipino households. Committee Chairperson Miro Quimbo of Marikina announced the approval on Tuesday, marking a pivotal step in making clean energy generation more accessible to the general public. This development addresses the growing need for affordable electricity alternatives amid rising global energy costs.

Key Provisions of the Zero-Export Solar Bill

The approved measure takes the form of an unnumbered substitute bill that seeks to amend the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001. The primary mechanism introduced by this legislation allows qualified consumers to install zero-export renewable energy systems on properties they own or exclusively control. This specific configuration enables households to generate their own electricity during daylight hours while strictly preventing excess power from flowing back into the grid.

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Under the new framework, a household can utilize the electricity produced by its rooftop solar panels to offset its daily energy consumption. This direct usage model allows families to reduce the amount of power they need to purchase from their respective distribution utilities. By eliminating the complexities of selling power back to the grid, the bill simplifies the process for homeowners looking to lower their monthly electricity bills through self-generation.

Legislative Goals and Local Industry Support

Chairperson Miro Quimbo emphasized that the legislation goes beyond merely providing technical access; it aims to establish clear rules, practical incentives, and available assistance to help families cover installation costs. He stated that it is high time for the government to recognize the right of Filipino families to generate their own electricity. The committee believes that providing a structured legal framework will encourage wider adoption of solar technology across the archipelago.

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Quimbo acknowledged that while the global energy crisis and international market fluctuations affecting energy prices are beyond national control, the government can still take actionable steps. He expressed the conviction that policymakers can make rooftop solar panels more affordable and accessible for every Filipino family. The bill also includes provisions to encourage local manufacturing and assembly of renewable energy equipment, thereby boosting the domestic industry.

Impact on Consumers and Future Training Programs

Furthermore, the approved bill mandates the creation of training programs for Filipino installers and repair technicians. This focus on workforce development ensures that the expansion of solar infrastructure is supported by a skilled local labor force. By investing in training, the legislation aims to create jobs while maintaining high standards for the installation and maintenance of renewable energy systems. Consumers benefit from a more robust and reliable service network for their solar investments.

Quimbo noted that Filipinos are already leading a clean energy revolution by putting their own money into solar installations on their rooftops. He stated that the role of Congress is to make it easier for the next family to take that same step. This legislative action represents a shift from reactive policy to proactive support, empowering households to take control of their energy future and reduce their dependency on traditional utility sources.