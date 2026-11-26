House Ways and Means Chairman Miro Quimbo dismisses a joke about taxing coffee to replace alcohol levies, citing administrative difficulties and lack of health harm.

House Ways and Means Chairman Miro Quimbo has firmly dismissed proposals to impose an excise tax on coffee, ruling out the idea shortly after it was suggested during a congressional hearing on Thursday, November 26. The clarification came in direct response to a remark made by a liquor industry representative on Wednesday, November 25, who jokingly suggested that legislators consider taxing coffee instead of alcoholic beverages.

Quimbo Shuts Down Coffee Tax Idea Immediately

Miro Quimbo wasted no time in extinguishing the humorous suggestion, stating clearly that the topic of taxing coffee would not be entertained by the committee. He emphasized that there is no current discussion or intent to levy such a tax on the popular beverage. His swift intervention ensured that the joke did not derail the serious deliberations regarding alcohol taxation that were the primary agenda of the session.

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Distilled Spirits Association Suggests Tax Shift

The conversation began when Olivia Limpe-Aw, representing the Distilled Spirits Association of the Philippines, made a quip during the committee hearing on Wednesday, November 25. She noted that lawmakers might want to consider taxing coffee due to its immense demand compared to alcohol. Limpe-Aw argued that the market for coffee is significantly larger and that the product commands a high price point, making it a potentially lucrative target for revenue generation.

She highlighted shifting consumer behaviors, particularly among younger demographics. The representative pointed out that Gen Z consumers appear to prefer coffee over alcoholic drinks, suggesting that the traditional tax base on alcohol might be eroding as these preferences change. She argued that coffee is expensive and widely consumed, presenting a unique opportunity for the government to tap into a different revenue stream.

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Quimbo Cites Administrative and Health Concerns

Miro Quimbo responded to the suggestion by diverting the topic back to the primary focus on alcohol. He made a light-hearted comment about people getting sleepy if the discussion focused too long on coffee, but quickly moved to substantive arguments against the proposal. He insisted that imposing an excise tax on coffee is unnecessary because there is no proven evidence that coffee consumption is harmful to public health.

Furthermore, Quimbo outlined the significant logistical challenges involved in administering such a tax. He questioned the feasibility of defining and measuring the tax base for coffee. Unlike alcohol, where taxation is based on alcohol content, coffee does not have a single measurable variable that determines its tax liability. He asked how the government would differentiate between types of coffee or determine the appropriate tax rate based on weight or strength.

Clarifying Taxation Mechanisms for Beverages

The Chairman explained the current mechanism for taxing alcohol, which relies on measurable alcohol content. He contrasted this with the complexity of applying a similar logic to coffee. There is no standard metric like alcohol percentage to apply a tiered tax structure to coffee beverages. This administrative difficulty makes the implementation of a coffee excise tax impractical compared to the established systems for regulated substances.

By reiterating these points, Miro Quimbo closed the door on the idea of expanding the excise tax net to include coffee. The focus of the House Ways and Means Committee remains on refining existing alcohol levies rather than exploring new categories based on humorous industry anecdotes. The discussion serves as a clear indicator that the government will not be altering tax policies on common consumer goods like coffee in the near future.