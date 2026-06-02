House Bill No. 9461, Child Online Safety and Protection Act of 2026, Passes with 284 Votes

The Child Online Safety and Protection Act of 2026, also known as House Bill No. 9461, received 284 votes during the plenary session on Tuesday. The bill strengthens and expands the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act by enhancing enforcement mechanisms and updating legal protections to address emerging threats. Among its key provisions is the expansion of the definition of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials to include artificial intelligence-generated, synthetic, and digitally manipulated content, including deepfakes involving children. The measure also criminalizes a broader range of offenses, including online grooming, sexual extortion, luring, image-based sexual abuse, and livestreamed exploitation. Those convicted of producing, distributing, livestreaming, or facilitating child sexual abuse materials may face life imprisonment and fines of at least P2 million. Individuals found guilty of possessing such materials may face up to 20 years in prison, while those convicted of knowingly accessing them may face penalties of up to 12 years imprisonment.

The Child Online Safety and Protection Act of 2026, also known as House Bill No. 9461 , received 284 votes during the plenary session on Tuesday.

The bill strengthens and expands the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act by enhancing enforcement mechanisms and updating legal protections to address emerging threats. Among its key provisions is the expansion of the definition of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials to include artificial intelligence-generated, synthetic, and digitally manipulated content, including deepfakes involving children.

The measure also criminalizes a broader range of offenses, including online grooming, sexual extortion, luring, image-based sexual abuse, and livestreamed exploitation. Those convicted of producing, distributing, livestreaming, or facilitating child sexual abuse materials may face life imprisonment and fines of at least P2 million. Individuals found guilty of possessing such materials may face up to 20 years in prison, while those convicted of knowingly accessing them may face penalties of up to 12 years imprisonment.

The House Speaker, Faustino 'Bojie' G. Dy III, emphasized that the message is simple and unequivocal: those who exploit children, whether through digital platforms, financial networks, or emerging technologies, will be pursued and held accountable. ML Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima, in a separate statement, said the bill is not merely a policy update but a moral imperative that will define the legacy of this Congress.

De Lima highlighted the digital landscape that children inhabit, which has become a hunting ground for predators who operate with technological sophistication that our current legal frameworks have not yet matched. She emphasized the need to protect children from livestreamed abuse, deepfakes, sexual extortion schemes, and the circulation of material that wounds them not just once but perpetually through its redistribution online





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Child Online Safety And Protection Act Of 2026 House Bill No. 9461 Anti-Online Sexual Abuse Or Exploitation Of Ch Artificial Intelligence-Generated Content Synthetic Content Digitally Manipulated Content Deepfakes Involving Children Online Grooming Sexual Extortion Luring Image-Based Sexual Abuse Livestreamed Exploitation Enforcement Mechanisms Legal Protections Emerging Threats Artificial Intelligence Synthetic Digitally Manipulated Deepfakes Predators Exploitation Of Children Digital Landscape Children's Rights Legislation Congress Legacy Moral Imperative Exploitation Of Children Exploitation Of Children Exploitation Of Children Exploitation Of Children Exploitation Of Children

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