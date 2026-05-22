House Bill 9305: Kalinga National Response Council and Emergency Empowerment

House Bill 9305, also known as Kalinga National Response Council, is a proposed emergency response framework for oil price shocks caused by the crisis in the Middle East. It expands the initial Kalinga bill, aiming to coordinate the government's response during a national energy emergency. The expanded bill includes objective triggers for the president to declare a state of national emergency, enabling temporary powers to be exercised such as budget release, realignment, direct assistance, moratorium, and price stability. It also expands coverage of temporary moratoriums and introduces relief measures during an emergency, such as emergency cash transfers, food assistance, transport support, fuel-related relief, digital or physical vouchers, fuel subsidies, fuel vouchers, fuel cards, or fuel discount mechanisms for various sectors.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. The revised Kalinga bill, which has already cleared the House via voice vote, expands the scope of moratoriums and specifies the forms of financial aid, among other amendments.

The bill was born out of the oil price shock driven by the crisis in the Middle East. It sets objective triggers that would allow the president to declare a state of national emergency in times of extraordinary oil price volatility. It expanded the coverage of temporary moratoriums from small businesses to maximize relief for the general public.

It also includes emergency cash transfers, food assistance, transport support, fuel-related relief, digital or physical vouchers, fuel subsidies, fuel vouchers, fuel cards, or fuel discount mechanisms for farmers, fishers, agricultural producers, fisheries producers, farmers' cooperatives and associations, logistics providers of essential goods, and temporary commission reductions and incentive rebates for delivery riders and platform-based drivers





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House.Bill.9305 Kalinga.National.Response.Council Emergency Empowerment Oil Price Shock Middle.East Crisis Response Framework Motivation Categories Kalinga.Interagency.Task.Force Amendments Vouchers Fuel Various Sectors Direct Assistance

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