House Bill 8389: A Limited Step Against Political Dynasties in the Philippines

Analysis of House Bill 8389, the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill in the Philippines, its provisions, limitations, and the debate surrounding its effectiveness in curbing political dynasties.

The House Bill 8389 , also known as the Anti- Political Dynasty Bill, proposes to prohibit the simultaneous holding of elective positions by relatives within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity.

This covers spouses, parents and children, siblings, and grandparents and grandchildren, as well as the parents, siblings, and grandparents of a spouse. The definition includes both legitimate and illegitimate, full or half-blood relationships.

However, the bill does not extend to cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, or uncles, as they fall outside the second degree. According to Professor Jean Encinas-Franco of the UP Department of Political Science, limiting the prohibition to the second degree is not strict enough given the Filipino concept of family which often includes extended clan members.

She explains that while the bill bars relatives from holding multiple positions at the same time within the same legislative district, city, municipality, or province, it still allows them to hold offices across different levels of government or in different jurisdictions. For instance, a senator father could serve alongside a congressman son, a governor sibling, and a mayor spouse, as long as they are not in the same province, city, or district.

Moreover, the ban applies only to simultaneous holding of positions, not consecutive terms, meaning a family can dominate a region for decades by taking turns. Critics like Partylist Representative Chel Diokno argue the bill is pro-dynasty because it permits cross-level holding, while supporters like Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco say it is a step forward, albeit imperfect. Encinas-Franco suggests waiting for a more comprehensive anti-dynasty law rather than settling for a weak version.

The bill's Section 5 specifies prohibitions for national positions (e.g., senator and representative from the same district), provincial positions (e.g., governor and vice governor), and local positions (mayor, vice mayor, councilor) within the same area. However, it does not prevent relatives from running in different districts or provinces, or from seeking party-list seats. The rationale is to prevent immediate family members from wielding concentrated power in one jurisdiction, but it stops short of breaking political dynasties entirely.

The measure reflects a compromise in the House of Representatives, where many lawmakers themselves belong to political families. While 267 voted for the bill and 20 against, the debate highlights the tension between curbing dynastic rule and accommodating the reality of prominent political clans. Some fear that even with the ban, powerful families can rotate positions and maintain control through loopholes. Professor Encinas-Franco underscores that the bill's limited scope means it will have little impact on entrenched dynasties.

She notes that true reform should prevent the continuous accumulation of power by a single family across generations and offices. The allowance for cross-level holding, such as a mayor father and a congressman son in different areas, undermines the objective. Similarly, the lack of a ban on consecutive terms enables long-term dominance, as a family member can simply wait for a relative's term to end before running. Representative Diokno's criticism that the bill perpetuates dynasties points to these gaps.

On the other hand, Representative Tiangco acknowledges imperfections but sees the bill as a necessary start to reduce the number of dynastic officials. The discussion reveals that without a stricter definition of prohibited relationships and a broader geographic scope, the law may fail to dismantle political dynasties in the Philippines. In summary, House Bill 8389 seeks to bar close relatives from holding elective posts simultaneously in the same legislative district, city, municipality, or province.

It covers the second degree of consanguinity or affinity but excludes cousins and more distant kin. The bill also permits relatives to hold offices at different government levels or in different locations, and it does not restrict consecutive terms. These limitations have drawn mixed reactions from lawmakers and experts, with concerns that the bill may not effectively break political dynasties but could be a modest first step.

The future of the legislation remains uncertain as it moves through Congress, with calls for amendments to strengthen its provisions





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Political Dynasty House Bill 8389 Anti-Dynasty Bill Philippines Simultaneous Office Holding Consanguinity Affinity Second Degree Jean Encinas-Franco Chel Diokno Toby Tiangco

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