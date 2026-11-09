House Approves P42.7 Billion More for Multi-Purpose Buildings in 2027 Budget

House lawmakers lifted multi-purpose building funding in the proposed 2027 budget to P83.7 billion, drawing questions from budget watchdogs.

The House of Representatives has approved an additional P42.7 billion for multi-purpose buildings in the proposed 2027 national budget, raising the total allocation to P83.7 billion. The increase was inserted by lawmakers into the House-approved version of the budget, and it more than doubles the P41 billion originally proposed by the Marcos administration. Lawmakers say the funding is needed to serve the country's 42,000 barangays.

House appropriations committee senior vice chairperson Albert Garcia defended the allocation, which he said is enough to fund an estimated 5,765 buildings. The budget insertion has also drawn scrutiny from the People's Budget Coalition and BetterGovPH, two groups that reviewed the spending.

Also read DOST to host International Bamboo Conference in 2027

How the Multi-Purpose Building Allocation Was Increased

Lawmakers inserted P42.7 billion into the proposed 2027 national budget, bringing the multi-purpose building line from P41 billion to P83.7 billion. Based on that figure, the additional amount is sufficient to fund an estimated 5,765 buildings.

The insertion follows a similar pattern in the current year. In 2026, lawmakers more than doubled the P29.7 billion allocation proposed in the National Expenditure Program, raising it to P79.9 billion.

Advertisement

A budget analysis by the People's Budget Coalition and BetterGovPH also found that the government allocated P739.6 billion for 79,970 multi-purpose building projects from 2015 to 2026. That multi-year total gives context to the latest increase in the 2027 proposal.

Lawmakers Defend Funding for Barangay Facilities

Albert Garcia argued that the country has tens of thousands of barangays that need community facilities, and that the allocation covers only a small share of that need. He said the 42,000 barangays nationwide represent a far larger need than the funding provides, describing the allocation as a mere 10 percent of what barangays require.

Garcia said multi-purpose buildings can serve several functions, including covered courts, daycare centers, classrooms, and venues for community meetings. He stressed that such facilities matter most in provinces and barangays outside Metro Manila.

Garcia used covered courts as an example. He said residents in a barangay can hold Zumba sessions there to promote healthy lifestyles, barangay captains can consult residents in the same space, and young people can play basketball every afternoon to stay away from drugs and reduce time spent on gadgets.

Fuentebella, another lawmaker cited in the reporting, said the projects came from requests made by the communities themselves rather than from the personal preferences of congressmen. He described the process as bottom-up budgeting and said lawmakers have documents supporting the projects, although those documents have not yet been made public.

Advertisement

Watchdog Groups Question Documentation and Metro Manila Share

The People's Budget Coalition and BetterGovPH flagged the multi-purpose building insertions and said publicly available supporting documents were lacking to establish the need for these projects. Their concern centers on whether the spending is backed by verifiable evidence before the budget is finalized.

The same analysis showed that most of the allocation for multi-purpose buildings in previous years went to Metro Manila. That finding stands in contrast to lawmakers' emphasis on provinces and barangays outside the capital region.

Lawmakers have said requests from local government units continue to arrive at their offices. Those requests, according to the lawmakers, are the basis for the projects, but the watchdog groups maintain that the underlying justification has not been published.

Impact on Barangays and the Proposed 2027 Budget

For barangays, the outcome of the 2027 budget would determine how many multi-purpose buildings can be funded and where they are located. Garcia's estimate of 5,765 buildings indicates the scale of facilities the additional P42.7 billion could support under the current calculation.

The figure remains part of a proposed budget, and the supporting documents for the projects have yet to be shared with the public. Citizens and local officials will be able to compare the final allocations against the documentation once it is released.