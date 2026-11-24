The House of Representatives has approved House Bill 10995, which lowers the optional retirement age for government employees from 60 to 56, requiring at least 15 years of service and no permanent total disability pension.

The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill that lowers the optional retirement age of government employees from 60 to 56.

House Bill No. 10995 received 209 affirmative votes, no objections, and one abstention during the plenary session on Tuesday. The measure was prioritized for plenary approval by Speaker Faustino Bojie Dy III of Isabela and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Sandro Marcos of Ilocos Norte. Both are among the authors of the bill. The bill seeks to amend Section 13-A of Republic Act No. 8291, also known as the Government Service Insurance System Act of 1997.

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GSIS Members Retire At Age 56 With 15 Years Service

This law currently sets the conditions for retirement benefits for GSIS members. Under the proposed measure, GSIS members may opt to retire at age 56, provided they have rendered at least 15 years of government service. They must also not be receiving a monthly pension due to permanent total disability. Qualified retirees would receive their corresponding retirement benefits from the GSIS.

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The authors said this would give qualified personnel among the more than one million government workers the option to retire early. Retiring earlier would allow them to spend more years with their families using their retirement benefits and savings. It would also let them pursue other passions or explore opportunities in other fields. At the same time, the measure would open up positions for younger government personnel.

This includes permanent and higher-ranking roles, according to the authors. The proposed retirement age would also bring the civilian bureaucracy closer to the retirement policies for uniformed personnel. The mandatory retirement age is set at 57 for military personnel and 56 for Philippine National Police personnel.

Co Authors Supporting Early Retirement Bill Measure

Apart from Dy and Marcos, the other co-authors of the measure include Representatives Joel Chua, Terry L. Ridon, PM Vargas, Mark Enverga, Chel Diokno, Miguel Luis Villafuerte, Luigi Villafuerte, JB Bernos, Adrian Salceda, Jose Joboy Aquino II, Kaka Bag-ao, Perci Cendaña, Dadah Kiram Ismula, Antonio Tinio, Renee Louise M. Co, Eric Olivarez, Bryan B. Revilla, Ramon Jolo B. Revilla III, Lani Mercado Revilla, Elisa Kho, Antonio Kho, Hori Horibata, Aniela Bianca Tolentino, Christopherson Yap, Bernadette Escudero, Nelson Legacion, Ann Matibag, Rolando Macasaet, Ramil Hernandez, Ricardo Cruz Jr., King Collantes, Sonny Lagon, Augustina Dominique Pancho, Elijah Rombaoa San Fernando, Jesus Marquez, Emigdio Tanjuatco III, Rhea Mae Gullas, Maria Vanessa Aumentado, Angelo Marcos Barba, Dennis Hernandez, Ralph Wendel Tulfo, Maria Cristina Angeles, Jam Baronda, Reynolds Michael Tan, John Tracy Cagas, and Maria Rachel Arenas.