House approves bill declaring national elections as non-working holidays

The House of Representatives approved on second reading a bill declaring national election days as a regular non-working holiday, allowing voters to cast ballots without sacrificing a day's wage.

House declares national elections as non-working holidays . The House of Representatives approved on second reading a bill declaring national election days as a regular non-working holiday, aimed at allowing voters to cast ballots without sacrificing a day's wage.

They also allowed special “electoral activities” like plebiscites, referendums, people's initiatives, recall elections and special elections as a holiday. The current policy of holding elections on a special non-working holiday causes inconvenience to those holding minimum wage jobs.

However, a minimum wage earner with three children and bills for electricity, water, and rent, missing a day's work has a major impact on daily life, according to Kamanggagawa Rep. Elijah San Fernando





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House Of Representatives National Elections Non-Working Holidays Electoral Holidays Poverty Minimum Wage Earner

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