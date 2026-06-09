House Advances $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill

The House of Representatives advanced a $70 billion immigration enforcement bill, funding ICE and Border Patrol through 2029, amid partisan debate over oversight and Trump's deportation agenda.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday narrowly advanced a $70 billion immigration enforcement bill, overcoming a key procedural hurdle that sets up a final vote later in the day.

The legislation, which funds Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol through fiscal year 2029, is a centerpiece of Republicans' immigration strategy. Speaker Mike Johnson faces a razor-thin margin, needing near-unanimous support from his caucus after weeks of internal negotiations.

Earlier attempts to include non-immigration provisions, such as $1 billion for White House security upgrades including a new ballroom for President Trump, and a $1.8 billion compensation fund for Trump allies claiming unfair prosecution, were abandoned due to political toxicity. The core of the bill provides $38 billion for ICE, $26 billion for the Border Patrol, and $5 billion for contingency expenses, directly fueling Trump's deportation agenda.

This spending builds on the nearly $140 billion Congress allocated last year as part of the tax and spending cuts package. Democrats uniformly oppose the measure, demanding stricter oversight of immigration enforcement. They point to the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis, arguing that agents must be held accountable through measures like mandatory identification badges, removal of masks during operations, and judicial warrants for property entries.

Without such safeguards, Democrats say the funding amounts to an unchecked blank check. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries denounced the bill, stating that taxpayer dollars should not fund brutality against American citizens and law-abiding immigrants. The package emerged from a months-long impasse after Democrats refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security following controversial enforcement actions, resulting in the longest shutdown in the agency's history.

Failed negotiations with the White House to reform ICE led Republicans to employ a complex procedural maneuver to avoid a filibuster, allowing passage with only Republican votes. The Senate already passed its version last week, 52-47, with only Senator Lisa Murkowski dissenting. If the House approves, the bill will head to President Trump for signature, ensuring uninterrupted funding for his immigration and deportation policies through 2029.

The funding arrives at a pivotal moment for DHS under new Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who took over in March. The administration is under pressure from anti-immigration advocates to achieve Trump's campaign promise of the largest deportation operation in history, though current deportation numbers fall short of the 1 million annual target. Border czar Tom Homan has signaled potential enforcement actions in New York City, a Democratic stronghold.

Meanwhile, legal immigration pathways are being tightened: the administration is ending Temporary Protected Status for certain nationalities, revising green card processes, and causing reporting delays for Dreamers—undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children—who face uncertainty in renewing their status. The House vote will test party discipline, with Johnson relying on near-unanimous Republican support to pass the bill





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Legislation U.S. Congress Homeland Security Deportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PEZA approves P15.41 billion projects, eyes P300 billion targetThe Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Board approved 31 projects valued at P15.41 billion, a 446.89% jump from May 2025. Most projects are in export manufacturing and IT-BPM, located mainly in Calabarzon and NCR. Year-to-date approvals reached P124.84 billion, 41.61% of the 2026 target. Investments from Netherlands, South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, Japan. PEZA expects $2.97 billion exports and 20,012 jobs. Director-General Tereso Panga noted sustained investor confidence and Middle Eastern interest in oil distribution hub. The 2026 Strategic Investment Priorities Plan aligns with attracting high-value, tech-driven industries.

Read more »

Philippines warns of foreign exchange risks as big firms face $26 billion debt billPhilippine financial regulators are sounding off potential foreign exchange risks as big conglomerates face large debt maturities of about P1.6 trillion ($26 billion) over the next three years. “Large conglomerates face a sizable wall of upcoming maturities and FX obligations,” according to the 2025 Financial Stability Report released on Monday.

Read more »

DICT Advances Digital Inclusion Through Free Internet and SIM Programs Amid AI PushThe Department of Information and Communications Technology highlights its decade-long efforts in expanding connectivity, launching free Wi-Fi and Bayanihan SIM initiatives, while gearing up for an AI masterplan to future-proof the nation's digital landscape.

Read more »

Technological Institute of the Philippines Advances Future-Ready Education AgendaThe Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) is strengthening its position as a future-ready institution by advancing a quality education agenda centered on innovation, applied learning, industry relevance, and graduate competitiveness. The institution believes that while technology will continue to play a central role in society, human qualities such as creativity, ethics, judgment, and responsibility remain essential.

Read more »