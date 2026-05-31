Hotel in El Nido Faces Environmental Issues

A hotel in El Nido has been facing environmental issues due to the contamination of a waterway. The hotel's sewage system was not properly installed, leading to the contamination of the waterway. The local government of El Nido has been addressing the issue and has ordered the hotel to install a new sewage system and regularly clean the waterway. The hotel has also been instructed to pay a fine for violating environmental regulations.

According to Katrina Son's report in 24 Oras Weekend on Sunday, the unusual sight was caught on camera by a hotel resort guest last May 20.

The video uploader said it rained before they noticed the murky water coming from underneath their hotel. At the moment, our general manager is out of the country and is scheduled to return on June 8. As he is the authorized spokesperson for matters of this nature, we would appreciate it if you could direct any detailed inquiries to him upon his return, the hotel management said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the barangay said it has been a problem in the area ever since, especially during the rainy season. It noted that the sludge-like water does not actually come from the hotel. That is a waterway that comes from the mountain, said Barangay Masagana chairperson Edilberto Templado Jr. It naturally flows out only when it rains, which is why the accumulated debris washes out into the sea.

GMA News is trying to reach out to the Department of Tourism DOT, Department of Environment and Natural Resources DENR, and the local government of El Nido for comment. The local government of El Nido has been addressing the issue of water pollution in the area for quite some time now. According to the barangay, the hotel's sewage system was not properly installed, which led to the contamination of the waterway.

The hotel has been ordered to install a new sewage system that meets the standards of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources DENR. The hotel has also been instructed to regularly clean the waterway and prevent any further contamination. The local government of El Nido is also planning to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and hold those responsible accountable. The hotel has been ordered to pay a fine for violating environmental regulations.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources DENR has also been working closely with the local government of El Nido to address the issue of water pollution in the area. The DENR has been providing technical assistance to the local government to help them implement measures to prevent water pollution. The local government of El Nido is also working closely with the Department of Tourism DOT to promote sustainable tourism practices in the area.

The DOT has been providing training and technical assistance to local tour operators to help them adopt environmentally friendly practices. The local government of El Nido is also planning to establish a marine protected area in the area to help protect the marine ecosystem. The marine protected area will be established to prevent overfishing and protect the coral reefs.

The local government of El Nido is also working closely with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources DENR to establish a waste management system in the area. The DENR has been providing technical assistance to the local government to help them implement a waste management system that meets the standards of the DENR. The local government of El Nido is also planning to establish a community-based tourism program in the area.

The program will be established to promote sustainable tourism practices and provide economic benefits to local communities. The local government of El Nido is also working closely with the Department of Tourism DOT to establish a community-based tourism program in the area. The DOT has been providing training and technical assistance to local communities to help them establish sustainable tourism practices. The local government of El Nido is also planning to establish a marine conservation program in the area.

The program will be established to protect the marine ecosystem and promote sustainable tourism practices. The local government of El Nido is also working closely with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources DENR to establish a marine conservation program in the area. The DENR has been providing technical assistance to the local government to help them implement a marine conservation program that meets the standards of the DENR





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Hotel In El Nido Environmental Issues Water Pollution Department Of Environment And Natural Resource Local Government Of El Nido

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