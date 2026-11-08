Nomura sees BSP hiking rates to 6.25% by Q1 2027 after October inflation hit 7.8%

Nomura expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver another 50-basis-point hike in December and a 25-basis-point increase in early 2027, raising the policy rate to 6.25%, after October inflation accelerated to 7.8% and core inflation climbed to 5.4%.

Nomura expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to deliver another 50-basis-point (bp) rate hike at its December meeting, followed by a 25-bp increase in the first quarter of 2027, bringing the policy rate to 6.25%.

The Japanese investment bank said the sharp pickup in core inflation validates the BSP's more aggressive tightening in October and could be a bigger worry for the central bank. Philippine headline inflation accelerated to 7.8 percent in October from 7.2 percent in September. This was the highest reading since the first quarter of 2023, in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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Core Inflation Climbs to Highest Level Since 2023

The October figure was at the upper end of the BSP's 7.1 to 8.1 percent forecast range for the month, bringing the average inflation rate for the first 10 months to 5.6 percent, well above the central bank's 2.0 to 4.0 percent target. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items, climbed to 5.4 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September, marking its highest level since 2023.

Nomura said this indicated that the effects of the energy price shock were spreading to a wider range of goods and services, raising the risk that inflation could remain elevated even if global energy prices eventually ease. In particular, prices of restaurant and accommodation services, as well as personal care and other goods and services, continued to increase as businesses adjusted to higher input costs.

Nomura said this intensifying second-round impact, combined with the prospect of higher food prices due to the worsening El Niño phenomenon, could prompt the BSP to maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance. The increase in energy costs was particularly evident in transport and household utilities. Transport inflation surged to 20.1 percent in October from 14.6 percent in September, while housing, utilities and fuel rose 9.3 percent.

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Rice inflation remained elevated at 20.7 percent, slightly higher than September's 20.3 percent, although lower prices of vegetables and fruits provided some relief following weather-related disruptions in the previous month. Nomura expects headline inflation to remain above 7 percent in both November and December as elevated energy prices combine with higher food costs associated with an intensifying El Niño phenomenon.

Analysts Predict Aggressive Monetary Policy Response

The Monetary Board has already raised key policy rates by a total of 125 basis points this year, including a larger-than-usual 50-bp hike last month to a nearly two-year high of 5.5 percent, in a bid to chase the curve amid stubborn oil-driven price pressures and intensifying risks from a strong El Niño. Former BSP Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo, now Country Analyst at GlobalSource Partners, Inc., noted that the October inflation reading showed price pressures are becoming broader and more persistent.

For him, this means a 25-bp rate hike might not be enough to address such risks. The October numbers strengthen the case for another 50-bp hike in December, rather than the usual 25 bps, he said. More importantly, the increase is no longer confined to food, with transport inflation jumping to 20.1 percent and housing, utilities and fuel rising 9.3 percent. A 25-bp hike may therefore prove too little, too late, he added.

University of Asia and the Pacific Economist Marco Antonio C. Agonia likewise sees a higher risk for a 50-bp hike after inflation accelerated in October, with the hotter core print raising the odds of an off-cycle move. A larger risk of such happening may occur if the peso-dollar rate encounters a sharp depreciation in the coming week, he said.

With incoming pump price rollbacks, the BSP may be able to look through this spike in inflation until its next regular meeting, he added. Mr. Guinigundo noted that an off-cycle hike may be unlikely, but the threshold for such action has clearly become lower. With headline inflation at 7.8 percent, core at 5.4 percent, and inflation expectations at risk of becoming less anchored, the BSP should be prepared to move between meetings if the inflation trajectory deteriorates further, he added.

He also said the BSP will likely raise its inflation forecasts for this year until 2028 to account for the October figures, as he sees the decline in global oil prices as temporary. Nomura research analysts Euben Paracuelles and Nabila Amani have priced in another half-point hike at the BSP's last meeting of the year, with another 25-bp increase early next year to cap its tightening cycle.

After hiking by a more aggressive 50 bps in October, the BSP left the door wide open to further tightening and maintained its hawkish forward guidance, they said. We now expect BSP to hike by an additional 75 bps to 6.25 percent, penciling in another 50-bp hike in December and 25 bps in Q1 2027, consistent with the upward trajectory implied in our headline and core inflation forecasts over coming months, they added.

Sluggish GDP Growth May Restrain Rate Hikes

Nomura raised its inflation forecasts for this year to 5.9 percent from 5.8 percent for the headline print, and to 4.2 percent from 4 percent for the core print. However, economists also noted that the BSP might veer away from aggressive tightening due to the country's still sluggish economic momentum, especially if third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth comes in weak. Risks of a larger rate hike have increased due to the hotter inflation print for October, Mr. Agonia said.

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That said, the release of lackluster Q3 GDP figures may rein in expectations of a 50-bp hike as BSP has to consider the soft growth outlook and thus far, softer oil prices. It will also take time for the recently conducted 50-bp hike to sift through the economy. A poll of 16 analysts conducted last week yielded a median estimate of 2.7 percent for third-quarter GDP growth.

If realized, this would be faster than the post-pandemic low of 2.3 percent in the second quarter, but remain slower than 3.9 percent a year ago. Last week, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. said the central bank remains on a tightening path as inflation continues to run hot.

However, a wider negative output gap based on third-quarter GDP growth would reduce the odds of additional hikes, he added. S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Economist Harumi Taguchi said they expect the BSP to return to their usual quarter-point increase in December amid easing oil prices and persistent global market volatility. While uncertainty persists and El Niño poses inflation risks, oil prices, the main driver of October's inflation acceleration, have retreated from their surge that month.

Recent global market volatility could also deter more aggressive rate hikes if they persist, she said. The expected return to smaller rate hikes also reflects concerns that further aggressive tightening could hamper economic growth, she noted. Capital Economics Asia Economist Gareth Leather said the BSP may stand pat at its last policy review this year on Dec. 17 unless economic developments turn favorable for another hike.

Nomura Raises Conviction on Short Dollar Position

On balance, we expect the BSP to leave rates on hold in December, unless GDP surprises on the upside, November inflation remains strong or the peso comes under renewed downward pressure, he said in a report. Meanwhile, Nomura expressed a more positive outlook for the peso, raising its conviction level on its recommendation to bet against the US dollar against the local currency.

Nomura initiated a short dollar-peso position on Oct. 28, targeting an exchange rate of P62.20 to $1 by the end of December 2026. It subsequently raised its conviction level to four out of five while maintaining its exchange rate target. The peso has been on a downward trajectory since the Middle East war erupted in March, when it first breached the P60 to $1 level.

It weakened further to the P63 to $1 level before hitting a record low of P64.17 to $1 on Oct. 27, despite the BSP's 50-bp jumbo rate hike five days earlier. Nomura said expectations of another 50-bp rate increase in December could provide additional support for the peso.

It also pointed to recent comments from BSP Governor Eli Remolona, Jr. expressing concern over the peso's sharp depreciation, as well as declining global energy prices and emerging weakness in the US dollar. Nomura noted that Brent crude had fallen to $94 per barrel, around 20 percent below its recent peak on Oct. 30, potentially easing pressure on the country's import bill and the peso.

We also believe BSP has ample FX reserves to actively sell dollars in the event of a near-term turn higher in broad USD and the energy complex, Nomura said.