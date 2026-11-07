Hossam Hassan Dismissed as Egypt Coach Amid Personal Controversies

The Egyptian Football Association fires Hossam Hassan following media bans and legal disputes. Ali Maher takes over ahead of AFCON qualifiers.

The Egyptian Football Association officially terminated the contract of national team head coach Hossam Hassan on Saturday. The dismissal follows intense scrutiny regarding the coach's private life and recent public controversies. Officials cited the negative impact on the team's image and stability as the primary reasons for the change.

Immediate Reasons for Dismissal

Egyptian Football Association authorities reviewed recent events that created significant tension around the national squad. An EFA source informed news agencies that personal issues involving Hassan had become a distraction. This decision arrives just three days after a regulatory body banned the coach from public media appearances.

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Legal Disputes and Media Ban

The Supreme Council for Media Regulation issued a ban preventing Hassan from appearing on any media platforms. This restriction stemmed from a legal case linked to his private life and former wife, Dina Mostafa. Dina Mostafa is widely known by her public persona, Dan Adam. Lawyers for the former coach filed a formal complaint against her.

The legal complaint alleges forgery of official documents and bigamy by the former wife. Representatives for Dina Mostafa have categorically denied these serious allegations. The conflict has remained in the public eye, drawing attention away from sporting performance.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Performance Context

Hossam Hassan's tenure faced growing pressure even before the final decision. He led Egypt to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, a historic milestone for the nation. He also guided the team to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations before they finished in fourth place. Despite these achievements, internal discord overshadowed the on-field success.

Former Egypt attacker Mido publicly stated in September that the situation had gone out of control. Mido called on football officials to intervene and resolve the mounting tensions. The persistent disputes created an environment where the focus shifted from tactical preparation to external drama.

New Leadership and Upcoming Schedule

Ali Maher has been appointed as the new head coach of the Egypt national team. Maher is currently managing the club side Ceramica Cleopatra in the domestic league. He will assume immediate responsibility for the national squad's upcoming fixtures. The team faces critical Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Malawi.

The first qualifying match is scheduled for November 13. A second match will follow shortly after on November 17. Ali Maher must now stabilize the team environment and restore focus on competitive results. The Egyptian Football Association expects a swift return to professionalism under the new leadership.