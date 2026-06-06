Hook Up: The Musical Returns for Pride Month with a Fresh Take on Love, Sex, and HIV

Jude Gitamondoc's 'Hook Up: The Musical' returns for Pride Month in Cebu, exploring LGBTQ+ lives beyond dating apps, tackling HIV stigma, and promoting genuine human connection.

In a hyperconnected world where dating apps have become the norm, the line between casual encounters and genuine romance often blurs, leaving the human element behind.

Jude Gitamondoc's musical 'Hook Up: The Musical' aims to change that narrative by bringing the person behind the profile to the forefront. The production makes a return performance for Pride Month on June 13 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Sky Hall in Cebu City. This musical dives deep into the multifaceted world of the LGBTQ+ community, exploring their unique struggles with identity, aspirations for love and acceptance, and confronting stigma in all its forms.

The story follows fresh grad Tim as he navigates the dating app 'Hooked,' where he encounters an abundance of thirsty gay men looking for their next 'sweet treat.

' Along the way, he meets Manny, who struggles with conflicting feelings about his sexuality and fears the consequences of being 'out in the open' and accepting his true self. Their connection goes beyond a simple romance, as they become tangled in a steaming relationship that forces them to confront their demons and find something much greater than sex.

The musical does not stick to a single romantic-comedy narrative but openly tackles several complex issues that haunt the community, including internalized homophobia, sugar baby relationships, body shaming, and most importantly, hookup culture. Gitamondoc explained that the idea for the musical started from a conversation with fellow playwrights after staging his previous work 'You Belong to Fact.

' For the producer, it would be a twin production that tackles dating apps instead of social media in general, presenting the experiences of LGBTQ+ members in the dating scene. The writing process required great precision and research to explain the dynamics of LGBTQ+ relationships and how these are affected by the spread of HIV.

Gitamondoc said he realized he had to embrace the fact that dealing with dating apps means dealing with the HIV talk, because it is part of it, and it would be irresponsible to pretend it does not exist. Drawing from personal experiences and engagements with advocacy groups like LoveYourself PH, the storytelling aims to change the narrative about sex, especially regarding HIV.

The goal is to reflect the joy of being gay and that life does not go downhill from diagnosis; the narrative about HIV always ends in tragedy, and they want to change that trope with a story of a person surviving and living a normal life. The musical comes at a crucial time for Cebu, as the Department of Health has recorded more than 300 HIV cases in the province in 2025.

Additionally, the province has passed a policy allowing LGBTQ+ community members to make healthcare decisions for partners during emergencies and other welfare-related situations. Actor Shim Dagatan, who plays Tim, told reporters that this is the perfect time to tell a different story. For Dagatan, the goal for the cast is to bring the conversation past the dating apps and towards building genuine human connection, encouraging people to know more about each other beyond the profile.

Actor Paul Pablo, who also plays Tim, stressed that individuals living with HIV still go on to have normal lives and are as deserving of support as anyone without the virus. Actor Grant Bacaltos, who plays Manny, acknowledged that there are still parts of Cebu that are very conservative, and a good amount of the population may not want these baby steps to happen.

However, even in conservative Filipino contexts, people resonate with the idea of protecting loved ones, especially family, something the musical leans heavily on with Manny's character arc. Actor Jan Echavarria, who also plays Manny, noted that we are not in the 80s anymore; HIV does not have to end in tragedy, and it is time to tell a different story, which this musical does.

The cast also includes beloved thespians like Shim Dagatan, Paul Pablo, Grant Bacaltos, Jan Echavarria, Jaggy Gomez, Fritz Pepino, Alem Garcia, Joer Gallur, Drae Cerna, Euvic Ferrer, Barret Richards, Gabriel Gomez, and Joana Modesto. Through powerful ballads and drag performances, the musical delivers its message of hope, connection, and the humanity behind every dating profile





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Hook Up The Musical LGBTQ+ Pride Month Dating Apps HIV Awareness

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