Hontiveros expects Sara Duterte to attend OVP budget deliberations

Senator Risa Hontiveros said she expects Vice President Sara Duterte to attend the Office of the Vice President budget deliberations, calling attendance a matter of proper conduct for any agency head.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said she expects Vice President Sara Duterte to attend the Office of the Vice President budget deliberations, just as other agency heads do, as a demonstration of proper conduct.

Hontiveros, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, made the statement in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB on Sunday. She said Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian had explicitly stated during a committee hearing that every agency head is expected to attend budget hearings from the committee level up to the plenary. Hontiveros said this expectation does not apply only to Duterte. She said she expects the Vice President to appear before the deliberations.

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Hontiveros Demands Vice President Budget Attendance

If Duterte fails to attend again, Hontiveros said the Senate would take notice because that would not be proper conduct for any agency head, especially the Vice President. Duterte was not present during the budget briefing. The OVP was instead represented by its chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, and other officials. The OVP said its P785.204 million budget aims to support the agency's continued delivery of assistance and services to beneficiaries nationwide.

The 2027 budget recommendation includes P220.232 million for Personnel Services, P561.651 million for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses, and P3.321 million for Capital Outlay. Hontiveros also said the defense team of Sara Duterte is expected to present a witness on November 9. She made the remark amid the ongoing impeachment proceedings. The prosecution rejected a claim of failure in the Sara Duterte impeachment trial.

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The development was reported separately from the budget deliberations. The budget briefing proceeded without Duterte, but the OVP sent Lopez and other officials to represent the agency and present its proposed spending plan. The OVP maintained that the P785.204 million budget is intended to sustain its delivery of assistance and services to beneficiaries across the country. Hontiveros stressed that attendance at budget hearings is part of accountability for agency heads.

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She said the Senate expects the same standard for all officials, including the Vice President. She said the committee would continue to monitor whether Duterte appears at the next stages of the budget process, from the committee level to the plenary. The proposed 2027 budget breaks down into P220.232 million for Personnel Services, P561.651 million for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses, and P3.321 million for Capital Outlay.

The OVP said the allocation would support its programs and services for beneficiaries nationwide. The agency has yet to say whether Duterte will personally attend the next budget deliberations. Hontiveros said she remains firm in her expectation that the Vice President will appear. She said the Senate's rules on budget hearings apply equally to every head of agency.

Lawmakers are set to continue deliberations on the OVP budget. The Senate is expected to scrutinize the proposed P785.204 million allocation and its components. The budget briefing is separate from the impeachment proceedings against Duterte. The defense team is expected to present a witness on November 9, according to Hontiveros.

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OVP Budget Deliberations Continue Amidst Impeachment

The prosecution has rejected a claim of failure in the impeachment trial. The two tracks, the budget hearings and the impeachment case, are both ongoing. Hontiveros said the Senate would take notice if Duterte again skips the budget deliberations. She described such an absence as improper conduct for any agency head.

The OVP has said its proposed budget is meant to ensure continued assistance and services for beneficiaries nationwide. The agency was represented at the briefing by Lopez and other officials.