Hontiveros Defies proposal for online Senate sessions, citing non-force majeure conditions

Senator Risa Hontiveros contests a proposed amendment to allow teleconferencing for Senate sessions, arguing that Middle East conflict, China-Taiwan tensions, and climate change do not qualify as force majeure events requiring remote work, and calls for lawmakers to focus on addressing the economic impact on Filipinos.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has raised concerns regarding a proposed amendment that would allow senators to attend sessions and vote via teleconferencing. In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita, Hontiveros argued that current geopolitical tensions, such as the conflict in the Middle East and the China-Taiwan situation, as well as the ongoing challenges of climate change, do not constitute force majeure events that would justify a shift to online parliamentary proceedings.

She emphasized that these long-standing issues should instead motivate lawmakers to report for work physically and concentrate on legislative measures to aid Filipinos grappling with rising costs. Hontiveros pointed out that these same factors have been monitored for years without resorting to remote participation, contrasting them with the genuine national emergency experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which did warrant such exceptional measures under existing Senate rules.

Her comments come after Senator Rodante Marcoleta proposed the teleconferencing amendment, sparking a heated debate. The minority bloc staged a walkout during the Tuesday session, accusing the majority of violating Senate rules that require prior notice before deliberating on amendments to the rules themselves. The controversy highlights a deepening rift over parliamentary procedures and the physical presence of legislators amidst heightened global instability





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Senate Teleconferencing Force Majeure Risa Hontiveros Rodante Marcoleta Parliamentary Rules Online Voting COVID-19

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