HONOR 600 Turns a Simple Prank into Viral Moment

In his recent post, Filipino multi-hyphenate James Reid playfully pranked his own mother using the cutting-edge AI features of the HONOR 600. The AI Image-to-Video 2.0 capabilities allowed Reid to create a hyper-realistic visual scenario that left his mom confused and amused, ultimately showcasing the device's powerful and entertaining potential. The campaign highlights its ability to deliver an engaging experience where users can experiment with storytelling, humor, and originality.

Filipino multi-hyphenate James Reid surprised fans on social media by playfully pranking his own mother with the help of the advanced AI features of the HONOR 600 .

Reid used the HONOR 600's AI-driven capabilities to create a realistic and amusing visual scenario, showcasing its creative potential. The campaign highlights the HONOR 600's ability to deliver an engaging experience where users can experiment with storytelling, humor, and originality. Pre-order HONOR 600 series to be eligible for a chance to win a brand-new Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 from May 14 to 29, 2026





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AI Smartphone HONOR 600 Prank Creative Companion

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