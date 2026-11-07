Hong Kong Tennis Open: Eala vs Liu and Tjen vs Linette Set for Sunday Finals

Alexandra Eala and Claire Liu headline the Hong Kong Tennis Open main final, while Janice Tjen faces Magda Linette in the second championship match on Sunday.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines has secured her place in the championship match of the Hong Kong Tennis Open, where she will face American Claire Liu on Sunday. The 21-year-old Filipino star overcame a tough challenge to reach the final, setting up a clash between the second seed and the American who advanced through the other bracket. This victory marks a significant milestone in Eala's rapid rise on the professional circuit.

Eala Overcomes Rain Delays and Break Point Challenges

Eala won her semifinal encounter in two hours and 43 minutes, securing the victory with a scoreline of 7-5, 3-6, and 6-4. The match was significantly interrupted by rain, which added complexity to the contest. Despite the interruption, the second seed demonstrated resilience, particularly in the deciding set where she converted two of her break point opportunities. Eala was efficient in capitalizing on these critical moments, even though she only managed five conversions out of twenty-two total break points throughout the match.

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Her opponent in the semifinal struggled with consistency, hitting a dozen aces but also committing six double faults. This error count likely impacted the flow of the match, allowing Eala to maintain pressure during key service games. The Filipino player's ability to stay focused despite the weather delays and her opponent's powerful serving helped her secure the win. She now prepares to showcase the growth she has developed over the past year against Liu.

Liu Advances to First Final Since 2022 Defeat

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Tjen Defends Title Opportunity Against Linette

Claire Liu advanced to the final by defeating Russia's Alexandra Shubladze with a straight-sets victory of 7-5, 6-4. Liu broke Shubladze's serve two consecutive times to end the match, finishing the victory on her third match point. The American player, who is 26 years old, is seeking to reclaim the WTA Tour championship title after losing her only previous final at the Morocco Open in 2022. Liu won the only previous meeting with Eala, rallying from a set down to win in Guangzhou last year.

In the second final of the tournament, No. 1 seed Janice Tjen of Indonesia will face No. 3 seed Magda Linette of Poland on Sunday. Tjen, who is 24 years old, advanced to the championship match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over unseeded American Robin Montgomery in just 83 minutes. The Indonesian player is attempting to defend her only previous WTA Tour title, making this final a crucial opportunity to solidify her position on the tour. Her consistent performance against Montgomery highlights her readiness for the final challenge.

Linette, aged 34, secured her spot in the final by rallying for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win against No. 7 seed Anastasia Zakharova of Russia in one hour and 55 minutes. The Polish player built a 5-1 lead in the decisive set and held on to win, demonstrating her experience and ability to close out matches under pressure. Linette is chasing her fourth singles title and her first since winning in Prague in 2024. Her comeback from the first set deficit against Zakharova showcases her tactical acumen and mental strength.

Historical Context and Future Implications for Both Finals

The upcoming finals present distinct narratives for both pairs. Eala is seeking her second WTA Tour title after breaking through in Washington, D.C., in August. Her matchup against Liu will test her ability to perform against a player who has already defeated her once this year. Conversely, Liu aims to bounce back from her previous final loss and prove her consistency at the highest level of the WTA Tour. Tjen's opportunity to defend her title adds pressure to her performance, while Linette seeks to return to championship form after a year-long gap since her last victory.

Both matches are scheduled for Sunday, promising a day of high-level tennis in Hong Kong. The results will significantly impact the players' rankings and confidence as they approach the end of the season. For Eala and Tjen, winning would reinforce their status as rising stars or established leaders in their respective categories. For Liu and Linette, a victory would provide a crucial boost in their quest for season-long success and potential year-end accolades. The tennis community watches closely as these athletes prepare for the final showdowns.