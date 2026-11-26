Hong Kong residents laid flowers and prayed to mark one year since the Wang Fuk Court fire killed 168 people, while authorities warned against exploiting the tragedy and residents demanded accountability.

Hong Kong residents on Thursday remembered the victims of the city's deadliest fire in decades by offering flowers and prayers, marking one year since a blaze engulfed seven high-rise buildings in Wang Fuk Court and killed 168 people.

The fire, which began on Nov. 26, 2025, displaced thousands and was the world's deadliest residential building blaze since 1980, shocking a wealthy financial hub known for its safety. At a park near the apartment complex in Tai Po in the north of Hong Kong, a steady stream of residents laid flowers, snacks and toys in tribute. Some returned to gaze at their old homes. Others wept.

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Former residents stood on the same spot where a year ago they desperately waited for news of loved ones. As more residents turned out, officers from the Civil Aid Service, a government agency, put many flowers into transparent plastic boxes and placed them behind the main flower-laying area, saying it was to make room. One person from the crowd shouted: Please have some conscience. Former Wang Fuk Court resident Louis Chan felt it was disrespectful.

Student Tim Yu, 19, took issue with officers not answering the public's questions. This is the thing that chills my heart most this winter, he said. After night fell, authorities said more flowers would be put in boxes and eventually sent to a Taoist temple, drawing criticism from residents. When authorities did not budge, some picked up flowers from the ground and moved them to another spot in the park.

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Flowers were also offered in other spots near the complex. We no longer dare to speak of the public's opinion. We only ask for what is reasonable, said Tai Po resident Phyllis Lok. The government did not immediately comment.

Government Warns Against Disruptive Commemorations

The tragedy is a sensitive issue in the Chinese territory, and not everyone feels free to speak about it. As the first anniversary approached, Hong Kong's No. 2 official, Eric Chan, said last Friday that the government would allow all lawful commemorations but reminded residents to choose carefully what to take part in and not to be exploited by others to engage in disruptive acts.

Without identifying anyone, he said some people spoke plainly online that they hoped to use this opportunity to organize people to carry out acts of disruption. Echoing that, China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office on Tuesday urged vigilance against attempts to use the disaster to stir up chaos. It said the government's response demonstrated decisive action in advancing reforms with efficiency and pragmatism.

Many residents have gradually emerged from the shadow of the tragedy and are grateful to the government and society, it added. Eric Chan also told a radio show that authorities did not hold commemorations because similar activities were already being organized. But Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said the city government responded to the fire by using Beijing's tactics of shutting out the voices of the victims and promising an elusive accountability.

Kai Chou, who studies in Tai Po, said he felt compelled to commemorate the victims of a tragedy that involved human-made mistakes. He said it was not necessary for the government to urge residents to guard against those with ulterior motives and questioned if it was treating residents as terrorists. You made mistakes too, and yet even when we're just trying to mourn, you still have to say things like this, the 18-year-old Chou said.

Journalists And Survivors Navigate Sensitive Anniversary

Hong Kong Journalists Association Chairperson Selina Cheng noted on Threads Wednesday that local journalists faced challenges in their anniversary coverage, saying a local television station had not broadcast its own report. On the eve of the anniversary, the Hong Kong office of China's Foreign Ministry emailed foreign news outlets, including The Associated Press, to provide information about the aftermath of the fire for reference.

It said the government was taking seriously the weak links in building maintenance and fire safety regulations exposed by the fire, and that it was committed to pursuing reform and investigations. A government spokesperson told AFP that as long as within the law, there are no restrictions on the freedom to comment and criticise government policies for media outlets.

On Thursday, survivor YN Chi recalled her escape from the complex a year ago, saying she wouldn't be alive if she had left five minutes later. She feels frightened when she thinks about it. My greatest wish is to deliver the truth for those 168 victims, she said. Performance artist Sanmu Chen laid some grass, saying humans are unlike grass and cannot be burned or cut casually.

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Beyond Tai Po, religious commemorations were held across the city, including a Mass that drew hundreds, including bereaved families, on Wednesday. At a cathedral in Hong Kong's downtown, the names of the 168 victims were read out one by one. It's not about forgetting our pain, said Jenny Lam, a pastor who lost three family members in the fire. But rather to continue experiencing the beauty of this world on their behalf.

Phyllis Lo, whose mother died in the blaze, said the government's apology came late. She said she had expected the government to hold commemoration events, saying that would show it was truly walking alongside them. There was disappointment, but I won't place any expectations on it anymore, Lo said. Last month, city leader John Lee led some of his ministers in bowing in apology, and the housing chief resigned.

Inquiry Blames Faults And Regulatory Flaws

An investigation found the blaze was likely caused by a lit cigarette and spread rapidly through non-fire-retardant scaffolding material on building facades. The report blamed faults in the complex's renovation work and oversight deficiencies at several government departments. Authorities said in an inquiry report the tragedy was a perfect storm exposing longstanding flaws in regulation and a slack enforcement attitude.

Still, public administration scholar Sonny Lo said that bottom-up pressure for accountability was lacking because of weak civil society, media and legislature. John Burns, a politics professor at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP that the space for public anger and criticism is much narrower than before Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020, following huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

The government is still cautious of citizens escalating the tragedy to seeking accountability and justice, Eric Lai, a senior fellow at Georgetown Center for Asian Law, told AFP. Phyllis Lo, whose mother was killed in the fire, said that she believed mourning can take place anywhere. If officials truly share in our grief, they can do things to help people feel that same grief and outrage, Lo told reporters after a Wednesday church service.

Koey Tam, a housewife and former resident in her 40s who lost her home, said families are torn apart and people died, adding that they can never be compensated with a new flat and a huge sum of money. What can a memorial event possibly affect? Grace Chan, 69, expressed frustration at what she called people's self-censorship, telling reporters that at first, I thought they'd given us a large space to pay respects to the victims.

Former resident Dorz Cheung told AFP that he still felt very, very, very angry about the government's response to oversights exposed in the tragedy.