Hong Kong Leader's Central Asia Trip Aims to Strengthen Financial Ties

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee leads a large delegation to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, aiming to promote the city as a financial and business gateway to China and Southeast Asia. The trip seeks to boost trade and finance activities, with Hong Kong acting as a 'super-connector' and 'super-value-adder'. Cathay Pacific's restart of flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, will further enhance these connections. Hong Kong's trade with Central Asia has grown significantly, with new growth areas like a central clearing system for gold being developed.

Hong Kong 's leader, Chief Executive John Lee , is on a mission to strengthen the city's role as a financial and business hub, connecting resource-rich nations to China and Southeast Asia.

Accompanied by a 70-member delegation, including 40 business leaders, Lee's visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is the largest such trip yet. The aim is to boost trade and finance activities, especially as geopolitical tensions rise and demand for strategic natural resources surges. Lee hopes to 'deepen collaboration' in various sectors, with Hong Kong acting as a 'super-connector' and 'super-value-adder'. Cathay Pacific's restart of flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, in 2027 will further bolster these links.

Hong Kong's trade with Central Asia has grown significantly, with total merchandise trade reaching over $320 million in 2025, a 27% increase from 2020. New growth areas, such as a central clearing system for gold, are being developed.

Jiaxin International Resources Investment, a Hong Kong-incorporated miner backed by Chinese state-owned enterprises, has seen its shares surge by nearly 290% since its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange last August, reflecting global supply shortages and rising prices for strategic metals like tungsten





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Hong Kong John Lee Central Asia Financial Hub Trade Investment Cathay Pacific Gold Tungsten

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