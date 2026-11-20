Honda debuts the 2027 Avancier, a new three-row hybrid SUV featuring a button-less interior and DualPower eAWD. Set for Asian markets first, this larger CR-V alternative signals the next generation of Honda's electrified vehicle strategy.

The Honda Avancier has officially been unveiled, marking a significant milestone in the manufacturer's transition toward electrified mobility. This new model serves as the flagship introduction to the next generation of Honda hybrid vehicles, arriving as a larger, more spacious alternative to the popular CR-V. The SUV distinguishes itself with an expansive three-row cabin, designed to accommodate more passengers while offering updated driving technology for modern consumers.

New Design and Interior Technology

The exterior of the Honda Avancier introduces the company's new 'Grand Journey' design motif. This aesthetic approach couples sporty and industrial cues to create a futuristic yet inviting impression on the road. The vehicle's fascia and overall form factor hold a more imposing stance than its predecessors, while thin lighting fixtures and aerodynamic features highlight its performance aspirations.

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Inside, the cabin features an almost button-less design that radically simplifies the driver interface. Honda has centralized all vehicle controls onto a large center screen, reducing clutter and modernizing the user experience. The steering wheel, which now features a more hexagonal shape, displays the new Honda logo alongside the few remaining physical controls on its sides.

Hybrid Platform and Drivetrain Specifications

Underneath the body panels, the reengineered Honda Hybrid platform provides the structural foundation for the Avancier. Honda has confirmed that a two-motor hybrid system continues to power the vehicle, although exact powertrain specifications have not yet been released to the public. This setup ensures efficient operation while maintaining the reliability expected from the brand's electrified lineup.

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The Avancier also debuts Honda's new DualPower eAWD system, enhancing traction and stability across various driving conditions. Additionally, the vehicle features S+ Shift technology, which optimizes gear selection for smoother acceleration and better fuel economy. These technological integrations represent a substantial upgrade from previous generation models, aligning the SUV with current market demands for intelligent all-wheel drive solutions.

Global Launch Strategy and Market Impact

Honda plans to roll out the Avancier in Japan, China, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand as the initial launch markets. The company is prioritizing Asian countries for this release phase, with more global markets expected to follow in subsequent waves. This strategic focus on Asia suggests a high probability of the vehicle eventually reaching other regions, including the Philippines, though no specific dates have been announced.

While pricing details were not disclosed during the unveiling, the Avancier is expected to be positioned as a more affordable model relative to Honda's current premium lineup. This pricing strategy aims to make advanced hybrid technology and three-row seating accessible to a broader segment of consumers. Industry observers will closely monitor the vehicle's reception in its primary markets to gauge its potential impact on the competitive midsize SUV segment.