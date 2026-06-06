Honda Reaffirms Commitment to Hybrid Vehicles at 2026 PIMS

Honda showcased its new logo, the Prelude halo model, and several popular crossovers and sedans at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show. The company also gave a special preview of the Honda UC3 electric scooter and the Honda WN7 electric motorcycle.

Honda reaffirms its commitment to delivering the best hybrid vehicles at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show . The company showcased its new logo, which will be used in all brand activities this year, and rolled out to all Honda dealerships.

The new emblem, resembling two outstretched hands, sends a message that Honda is still consistent in building reliable and feature-packed cars, but is also changing with the times. At the center of Honda's display is the highly anticipated Prelude halo model, equipped with the iconic Civic Type R's suspension system and the acclaimed 2.0-liter e:HEV powertrain. Sharing the stage are two of Honda's popular crossovers-the CR-V RS e:HEV AWD and the HR-V RS e:HEV.

The CR-V's roomy cabin and advanced safety features make it equally suited for the daily commute and the weekend escape, while the HR-V's sleek design makes it an ideal personal transport for those who want comfort and efficiency. The 2025 Top Gear Philippines Car of the Year winner, the Honda Civic RS e:HEV, is also on display, reminding us that sedans are still relevant if you design them well, and give them a powertrain that puts a smile on the driver's face.

A special City S CVT 30th Anniversary Pearl Edition is also on display, featuring Berlina Black accessories. Honda Philippines also gave a special preview of the Honda UC3, a fixed-battery two-wheeled electric scooter, which is expected to arrive in July 2026. The head-turning Honda WN7, an electric motorcycle with 140km of range, is scheduled to arrive in September 2026.

Honda chose substance over spectacle at this year's PIMS, reminding us that as preferences shift and the world moves toward electrification, you can't go wrong with a familiar brand and proven technology





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Honda Philippine International Motor Show PIMS Hybrid Vehicles Electric Scooter Electric Motorcycle

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