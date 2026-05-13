Honda Philippines Surpasses 12 Million Motorcycle Units Sold, Retaining Leading Position

Honda Philippines (HPI) has officially reached the remarkable milestone of 12 million motorcycle units sold. Honda's diverse lineup of motorcycles, including the Click 125 and models like the TMX 125 Alpha, Rebel, CB650R, and CBR500R, has contributed to this impressive achievement. President Takeshi Kobayashi credits the customers and associates for their trust and support, inspiring HPI to sustain its growth through quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Honda Philippines (HPI) has officially reached the milestone of 12 million motorcycle units sold, a testament to the brand's standing as the leading motorcycle manufacturer in the country.

Among the Click 125, a ubiquitous small scooter, and an assortment of other models like the TMX 125 Alpha, Rebel, CB650R, and CBR500R, the diverse lineup of Honda motorcycles has played a role in this achievement. The Click 125 has been a favorite among delivery and motorcycle-taxi riders, as well as everyday commuters, praised for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and attainable price point.

Honda Philippines president Takeshi Kobayashi sees this milestone as a shared achievement, inspiring the company to continue delivering quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of Filipinos





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Honda Philippines Motorcycle Units Leading Position Click 125 TMX 125 Alpha Rebel CB650R CBR500R

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