Honda CR-V VX e:HEV review reveals a balanced hybrid crossover. Priced at P2.588 million, it offers key features and efficiency without the premium cost of the RS variant.

Honda has faced significant scrutiny regarding its vehicle pricing strategy in the Philippines over the last couple of years. The reputation of the brand became strained with the introduction of the hybrid CR-V in 2024. At that time, the CR-V RS e:HEV launched with a price tag of P2.59 million. This amount seemed high but was somewhat justifiable because the primary competitor, the hybrid Toyota RAV4, was priced slightly higher. Currently, the top-tier RS variant retails for an even higher price of P2.838 million.

The competitive landscape for hybrid crossovers in the country has shifted dramatically since then. Chinese manufacturers have flooded the local market with aggressively affordable alternatives. Established carmakers like Toyota and Kia have also adjusted their prices to counter these challengers. These market forces have further alienated Honda and its popular CR-V model from Filipino car buyers. It appears strange that Honda's best-selling global model is priced well above its local competition.

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The author of this review holds a personal history with the CR-V. His grandmother owned a silver second-generation model as her primary vehicle. The family also kept their third-generation unit until high gas consumption forced them to sell it. The vehicle accompanied the author to college and on his first road trips during his late teens and early twenties. Many Filipinos share these core memories with the CR-V and want the model to succeed in the market.

Executive Editor Clarifies Pricing

During a five-car Big Test, the top-of-the-line CR-V performed well in driving experience and fuel efficiency. However, the crowd sentiment focused on the high cost, noting that it was simply too expensive. The author previously wished for a model priced around P2.5 million. Other contestants in the test, including the Toyota RAV4 LTD and the Subaru Forester e-Boxer, were available at that price point. Executive editor Sharleen Banzon clarified that a hybrid variant exists at that price range.

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The CR-V VX e:HEV is currently available for P2.588 million. The author admitted that this specific configuration had completely slipped his mind. He had been focusing only on the non-hybrid base variant. The VX model fell victim to what can be described as middle child syndrome. It is the overlooked member of the Honda CR-V family. Despite this, the middle position can represent balance and maturity. The author decided to host this variant for a week to give it proper attention.

Design and Interior Features

The Honda CR-V VX e:HEV arrived in a Crystal Black Pearl color. The exterior design retains the boxier form factor of the past two generations. A honeycomb grille and thin sharp headlights keep the look distinct from previous iterations. Some observers might find the design plain, but it maintains a reserved demeanor. Inside, the VX trim lacks the expressive style of the RS variant. It also misses the playful exuberance of the entry-level HuNT trim.

The cabin features a dark motif with somber wood panels around the doors. Dark leather upholstery dresses the seats throughout the interior. The author notes that the vehicle feels complete with no blank buttons where premium features would be. Drivers will not feel shortchanged by the available equipment. The second-row passengers commended the wide space and comfortable seats in the back row.

Performance and Fuel Efficiency

The CR-V VX e:HEV shares the same hybrid 2.0-liter engine as the top-of-the-line RS model. The vehicle behaves with polite manners and courtesy on the road. Acceleration was prompt, and ride comfort remained secure during testing. Maneuvering through traffic and expressways was described as breezy. The model does not have an all-wheel-drive system, but the author did not crave it during drives to Laguna or mall errands.

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Fuel economy is a strong point for this specific variant. The author achieved a mixed average of 15km/L. This level of efficiency can make buyers forgive the higher initial purchase price. The vehicle exudes confidence in what it offers to the consumer. The test drive concluded that the CR-V VX e:HEV is a balanced option. It provides key features and performance without the premium cost of the RS variant. Honda continues to adapt to a changing market in the Philippines.