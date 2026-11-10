Honda ADV 125 Scooter Debuts at EICMA 2026 With 125cc Engine

Honda unveils the ADV 125 at EICMA 2026, a smaller ADV scooter with a 125cc engine, 47km/L fuel efficiency and possible appeal to Philippine riders.

Honda used this year's Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori, known as EICMA 2026, to launch a series of new two-wheelers, including an electric mountain bike. Among them, the Honda ADV 125 stood out as a smaller version of the adventure scooter that Honda already sells in the Philippines as the ADV 160 and ADV 150. The Japanese brand's new model arrived at the show as a production-ready scooter with a clear target: riders who want the ADV look with a lighter, more economical powertrain.

The ADV 125 keeps the design language of its larger siblings, with the same overall shape and body structure. The main visual change is additional black trim across the bodywork. Elements such as the fairings behind the stepboard and the exhaust also receive black finishes, while the overall physique of the scooter remains unchanged from the ADV 160 and ADV 150.

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How the ADV 125 Engine and Efficiency Work

Honda's ADV 125 is powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder SOHC engine. According to Honda, the engine produces 9.2hp at 8,750rpm and 11.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Despite having a smaller displacement than the Philippine-spec ADV, Honda claims the 125 can still reach a top speed of up to 97kph.

Fuel economy is a central selling point of the model. Honda rates the ADV 125 at 47km/L under the WMTC test cycle, which is slightly more efficient than the 150 and 160 versions. The smaller engine is a key reason for this result, although the difference in fuel consumption is modest compared with the larger ADV models.

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The scooter also includes a set of practical features. Its 165mm of ground clearance and seat height of 780mm (30.7 inches) are listed in Honda's specifications. The ADV 125 weighs 133kg when wet and uses a Showa-fitted suspension setup. It rides on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels.

Rider Features and Equipment Highlights

Honda equips the ADV 125 with front and rear disc brakes, along with single-channel ABS. Honda Selectable Torque Control is also available on the model. These systems place the scooter in the same safety and control category as its bigger siblings, according to the specifications presented at the show.

The instrument panel is a TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity, which matches the setup used on the ADV 160 and ADV 150. Riders also get a USB-C port in the front pocket, a sizeable trunk under the seat, and an adjustable windshield at the front. An idling stop system is included as standard equipment.

The top box shown in Honda's photos is an optional accessory rather than standard equipment. Buyers who want extra storage will need to add it separately, which is relevant for riders who carry cargo or delivery items.

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Market Questions for the Philippines

The ADV 125 raises a practical question for Philippine buyers: whether the market has room for a smaller ADV scooter alongside the existing ADV 160 and ADV 150. The source article notes that fuel-efficiency gains from the smaller engine are minimal, but it also points out that for those who use motorcycles as their main source of income, every drop of fuel counts.

The publication asks its readers whether the Philippine market has space for the Honda ADV 125. Based on the features and specifications Honda has shared so far, the answer will depend on pricing, availability, and how riders weigh its 47km/L rating against the performance of the larger ADV models. No local launch details were confirmed in the source material.