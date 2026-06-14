Homily Delivered by Fr. Eric Anthony S. Escandor for Rene Clert 'Bobet' Baterbonia

Fr. Eric Anthony S. Escandor, the senior high school chaplain at Ateneo de Davao University, delivered a homily during a mass held in honor of Rene Clert 'Bobet' Baterbonia. The mass took place on Saturday evening, 13 June 2026, at the Christ the King Chapel, Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School.

Fr. Eric Anthony S. Escandor , the senior high school chaplain at Ateneo de Davao University, delivered a homily during a mass held in honor of Rene Clert 'Bobet' Baterbonia .

The mass took place on Saturday evening, 13 June 2026, at the Christ the King Chapel, Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School. The homily began with a reference to an ancient maxim that has been part of the Jesuit and Ateneo educational tradition. The maxim emphasizes that true education goes beyond just developing one's mind, but also one's body, heart, and spirit.

The chaplain noted that sports at a Jesuit and Ateneo school are not just about winning championships or trophies, but about becoming the best version of oneself. He explained that sports programs are designed to help students develop discipline, good character, physical fitness, self-discipline, and service to others. The chaplain recalled his first encounter with Bobet two years ago, when he was still a prized recruit for the varsity basketball team.

Bobet was known for being a bit of a troublemaker in class, often falling asleep during lectures. However, once he stepped onto the basketball court, he transformed into a completely different person. The chaplain described Bobet as a young man whose mind came alive when he had a basketball in his hands. He noted that death always leaves us with questions, regrets, and the painful realization that someone we love is no longer physically present.

However, the chaplain encouraged the gathering not to dwell on the sadness, but to focus on the good times and the memories they shared with Bobet. He reminded them that they were there not only because Bobet had died, but also because he had lived a life that touched many people. The chaplain concluded by urging the gathering to tell stories about Bobet and to find joy and laughter in remembering him.

He emphasized that even though Bobet was no longer physically present, his spirit continued to live on through the memories and stories they shared about him. The chaplain also acknowledged the challenges that Bobet's family had faced in their lives, including limited opportunities and financial struggles.

However, he noted that Bobet's love for his family and his determination to succeed despite the odds were inspiring. The chaplain ended his homily by expressing gratitude for the opportunity to share his thoughts and memories of Bobet with the gathering





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Fr. Eric Anthony S. Escandor Ateneo De Davao University Rene Clert 'Bobet' Baterbonia Homily Mass

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