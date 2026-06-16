Home Credit Makes Back-to-School Shopping Easier with Zero-Percent Interest and Zero Down Payment

Home Credit offers financing options for various learning devices, including laptops and tablets, with affordable installment plans. Filipino families can choose from a wide range of learning devices available through Home Credit with installment deals starting at just P27 per day.

Home Credit makes life easier during the back-to-school season with interest as low as zero-percent interest and zero down payment on learning devices . Filipino families prepare for the new school year, and back-to-school shopping is in full swing.

Among the list of other essentials are learning devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, which have now become important tools for completing schoolwork, conducting research, accessing educational resources and staying connected throughout the academic year. As a trusted lifestyle partner, Home Credit helps make these back-to-school essentials more accessible, allowing students to stay equipped for the year ahead and families to invest in their children's education with confidence.

Until July 31, 2026, customers can enjoy deals with as low as zero-percent interest and zero down payment on select learning devices. Families can choose from a wide range of learning devices available through Home Credit with installment deals starting at just P27 per day. Whether upgrading an existing gadget or purchasing a new one for school, these offers make it easier to find a device that fits both academic needs and budget requirements.

Home Credit's back-to-school offers are available at more than 18,000 partner stores nationwide. With only one valid ID needed to get started and approvals possible in as fast as one minute, upgrading to essential learning devices is made simple and convenient. Customers can also download the Home Credit App, available on Google Play, the App Store and Huawei AppGallery, to get it pre-approved and discover deals that fit their needs and budget.

Home Credit offers financing options for various learning devices, including laptops and tablets, with affordable installment plans. For instance, the Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41P-R16X Laptop is available through Home Credit for as low as P1,024 per month or about P34 per day for up to 24 months.

The HP Victus 15-fb3132AX Gaming Laptop is ideal for programming, multimedia, design and content creation courses, available through Home Credit for as low as P1,707 per month or about P57 per day for up to 24 months. The Honor X9d 5G 256GB/12GB Reddish Brown Cellphone Mobile Phone is a practical smartphone for educational apps, school files and everyday communication, available through Home Credit for as low as P812 per month or about P27 per day for up to 18 months.

The Huawei Matepad 11.5in S PaperMatte Edition WiFi 256GB/8GB Space Grey Tablet is well-suited for note-taking, reading digital learning materials and attending online classes, available through Home Credit for as low as P1,154 per month or about P38 per day for up to 18 months. Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Credit Back-To-School Learning Devices Financing Options Installment Plans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia defeat Turkey 2 0 in World Cup opener as young striker Irankunda makes historyAustralia opened Group D with a 2 0 win over Turkey in Vancouver, goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe securing three points. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach shone with eight saves, while Irankunda became the youngest Socceroo to score at a World Cup. Turkey dominated possession but failed to convert, leaving the side needing a result in its next match to stay in contention.

Read more »

Jordan Clarkson makes history as first Fil-American NBA champ(UPDATE) JORDAN Clarkson has made history as the first Filipino American to play for a National Basketball Association (NBA) champion team.

Read more »

Esnyr Ranollo's 'First Day High' Makes Triumphant Return with Star-Studded CastContent creator and actor Esnyr Ranollo is back with a new episode of 'First Day High,' a 53-minute YouTube special that has garnered 4 million views in less than 24 hours. The episode features a star-studded cast, including Vice Ganda, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, and several of Ranollo's fellow 'Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition' housemates.

Read more »

EXPLAINER: Why some Meralco customers were charged zero in MaySome Meralco customers may have received unusually low bills for May or may even have been charged zero. Why is Meralco refunding bill deposits and who qualifies for them?

Read more »