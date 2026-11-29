Farm groups praise the release of P336.9 million for African swine fever victims, yet warn it covers only 0.33 percent of national losses amid calls for tariff restoration.

The National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc. and allied farm organizations have formally acknowledged the release of P336.9 million in government compensation for livestock raisers impacted by African swine fever. This financial relief was confirmed during Senate deliberations on the Department of Agriculture's proposed 2027 budget, marking a significant step in addressing the financial devastation caused by the disease over the past several years. Despite the welcome gesture, industry leaders emphasize that the allocated funds fall drastically short of covering the actual economic losses sustained by the affected farming communities.

Scope of Compensation and Herd Impact

Sentator Francis Pangilinan, who serves as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, disclosed during Friday's budget hearings that the Department of Budget and Management had authorized the release of these funds the previous night. The allocation is specifically intended to settle outstanding claims related to losses incurred from African swine fever and avian influenza outbreaks during 2023 and 2024, contingent upon final presidential approval. This monetary injection represents the first major tranche of aid for a sector that has been struggling with declining herd sizes and market instability since the initial outbreaks began.

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Alfred Ng's Assessment of Eligible Claims

Alfred Ng, the vice president of the National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc., provided a stark assessment of the compensation's adequacy in interviews over the weekend. He calculated that the P336.9 million allocation would only cover losses equivalent to approximately 25,000 to 30,000 hogs. This figure represents merely 0.33 percent of the national hog herd, highlighting a massive gap between the aid provided and the actual scale of the devastation. Ng warned that significant underreporting of outbreaks among backyard, semi-commercial, and commercial farms could further complicate efforts to identify and compensate all eligible raisers fairly.

Outstanding Claims and Future Payment Plans

The Department of Agriculture is expected to initiate payouts in December, utilizing its Quick Response Fund to address the remaining backlog of claims. The government aims to achieve full payment of all outstanding compensation by the first quarter of 2027. However, Senator Risa Hontiveros noted during the proceedings that approximately 8,400 hog raisers are still awaiting their share of an estimated P434 million in compensation for losses incurred between 2023 and 2026. This lingering debt underscores the complexity of verifying claims across a fragmented industry where many smaller operations may have been forced to close their doors entirely.

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Sinag Coalition Demands Tariff Restoration

The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura, commonly known as the Sinag coalition, described the recent aid as a much-needed acknowledgment of the severe hardships faced by both backyard and commercial raisers who have been waiting for compensation since 2023. Beyond the immediate cash relief, the group highlighted the ongoing structural issues driving farmers out of business, particularly the influx of imported pork which has depressed farmgate prices while retail prices remained high. Sinag called for a firm payment schedule for outstanding African swine fever claims to provide some certainty to the struggling industry.

Bureau of Animal Industry Data and Long Term Recovery

The scale of the crisis is illustrated by data from the Bureau of Animal Industry, which recorded outbreaks affecting 6,977 villages across 1,112 cities and municipalities in all 18 regions as of November 23. Since the disease first hit the Philippines in 2019, the national hog herd has plummeted from approximately 13 million head to around 8 million. To rebuild the sector, farm groups are urging the government to restore pork import tariffs to 30 percent for shipments within the quota and 40 percent for those exceeding it, alongside programs providing access to vaccines, feed, and financing for rebuilding herds.