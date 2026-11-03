Bomb threats disrupt at least seven Europe flights; no devices found

At least seven flights across Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting airport closures and military escorts, but all planes landed safely and no explosives were found.

At least seven flights across Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, forcing airport disruptions and military responses, but all planes landed safely and no explosive devices were found.

The threats targeted at least two flights to Warsaw, two to Sofia, two to Rome and one to Murcia in Spain, according to authorities and officials. In Warsaw, a LOT flight from London's Heathrow airport bound for Chopin airport was diverted to nearby Modlin airport. Modlin was closed and later reopened after the Boeing 737 MAX was searched and nothing was found. Modlin airport spokesman Adam Szablowski told AFP: The passengers were evacuated and the plane underwent security checks.

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Nothing was found. The airport has been reopened and is operating normally. Another Warsaw-bound flight, an SAS Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen, landed at Chopin airport as scheduled. SAS said it could confirm that a threat had been made against flight SK751 between Copenhagen and Warsaw.

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Security Checks and Empty Threats

The aircraft landed normally in Warsaw and the passengers have disembarked. Chopin closed one runway during a security inspection, but no explosives were found and the airport remained operational. In Spain, a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia landed without incident. Aena, the Spanish airport operator, activated an emergency protocol due to a bomb alert.

Parts of the airport were cordoned off, but officials said the report proved to be a hoax and the airport resumed normal operations after no explosives were found on board. Ryanair declined to immediately comment. In Bulgaria, bomb threats were made against planes traveling from Milan Bergamo and Dublin to Sofia, the transport ministry said in a statement to Reuters. Both landed safely and no explosive devices were found on inspection.

The Bergamo flight was operated by Wizz Air and carried 176 passengers. The Dublin flight, operated by Ryanair, had 186 passengers on board. BTA had earlier quoted an Interior Ministry official as saying a flight from Israel had been impacted, but authorities later said this was not the case. A Wizz Air flight from Bergamo, Italy, was inspected after landing at 0910 GMT in Sofia, a Bulgarian interior ministry spokesperson told AFP.

In Italy, two other Ryanair flights, one from Lisbon and another from Dublin, were searched at Rome's Fiumicino airport following bomb threats, said a source from airport operator ADR. The Dublin flight was escorted by the Italian Air Force until it landed. The alert was cleared and the airport continued to operate as usual with no effects on other flights.

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Military Jets Respond to Threats

The incidents came after fighter jets were scrambled on Monday when a Wizz Air flight from London's Luton airport to Sofia was diverted following a bomb threat and forced to make an emergency stop in Budapest. Hungary's defense minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said on Facebook that NATO's air defense alert service had issued an alert for the flight.

The Hungarian Defense Forces' Gripen fighter jets took to the air within minutes and ensured the safe landing of the passenger aircraft in Budapest. On Sunday, a bomb threat forced an Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna to reroute to Bulgaria. No explosives were found. No claim of responsibility was made and officials did not point fingers of blame.

Experts Link Threats to Hybrid Attacks

The threats come at a time when European officials have blamed both Russia and Iran for what they describe as hybrid attacks and acts of sabotage. Moscow and Tehran both deny any such campaign. This week, unidentified hackers shut down fridges in supermarkets in several European countries. Some experts said hoax bomb threats could be part of a similar pattern of low-cost, deniable disruption efforts.

Eric Schouten, head of aviation security group Dyami, said: From railways to the food infrastructure that you see happening with the fridges being hacked and all kinds of other operations, it does fit the narrative of Russian state actors who want to disturb Europe.