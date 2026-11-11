Italy evacuates 6,300 schools over hoax bomb alerts; UK and Ireland also targeted

Around 6,300 schools in Italy were evacuated on November 11 after bomb warnings, while similar email threats in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were classed as hoaxes. Officials suspect foreign involvement but say the alerts posed no danger.

Schools across Italy were evacuated on Wednesday, November 11, after around 6,300 of them received bomb warnings, the latest in a series of threats and cyberattacks around Europe.

Earlier reports said more than 300 schools were evacuated, but the newer figure puts the total at roughly 6,300. The disruptions were the latest in a string of threats and cyberattacks targeting supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and TV broadcasters across Europe. Many parents had to drop what they were doing and hurry to the school gates to collect children.

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Hoax Threats Target Schools Elsewhere

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland said many of their schools also received a similar email threat from abroad, but it was quickly classed as a hoax and did not disrupt classes. In Italy, schools closed swiftly after the warnings.

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My daughter Dafne started crying because the kids did not understand what was happening, and she was still shaken when I picked her up, said Nensi Bego, a parent of a child at the Mazzini middle school in Rome. She added: This is so annoying. It is obvious it is just a hoax that disrupts lessons and disrupts everyone's day. A copy of the message seen by Reuters also included a threat to target Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

She said the bomb alerts posed no danger and that police and other public bodies were monitoring the situation. One school in Rome informed parents through a messaging app: All students have been taken to a safe area and remain under the supervision of teaching staff. The email received in Italy was signed Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan, according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters.

Russian Cyber Campaign Suspected

A national security source told Reuters: The school emails are public. Sending the bomb alert messages was as easy as drinking a glass of water. The same purported author claimed responsibility for email bomb threats sent on Friday to newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria. Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind a campaign of disruption to everyday life in European nations supporting Ukraine after Moscow's invasion.

Russia denies that and accuses the West of a smear campaign. Iran is another suspect. France summoned Iran's ambassador on Tuesday after accusing Tehran of a cyberattack that disabled refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets last week. Iran rejected those accusations as baseless and hostile.

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Defense Minister Warns Of Fear Strategy

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Wednesday's threats were part of a clear strategy to spread fear and create anxiety, according to Adnkronos news agency. It is not always the work of foreign countries or hostile entities. There are also attention-seekers and lunatics who, at a time like this, cannot wait to unleash terror in a city or a region, he added.

Antonello Giannelli, head of the Italian School Principals Association, said the alerts were upsetting for students, families and school staff. Even though today's threats are clearly hoaxes, we cannot underestimate the consequences of incidents that alarm entire school communities and disrupt the normal conduct of educational activities, he said.