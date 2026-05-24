HMOs Play Crucial Role in Improving Access to Healthcare, Driving Progress

INTELLICARE, A LEADER IN FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HMO SERVICES, EXPANDS ITS AMBITIONS TO FURTHER SHAPE THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY IN THE PHILIPPINES. BY ENGAGING EMPLOYERS AND EMPLOYEES, INTELLICARE FOCUSES ON PROVIDING HIGH-QUALITY HEALTHCARE PLANS, WELLNESS PROGRAMS, AND DIGITAL TOOLS, ENSURING FASTER AND MORE ACCESSIBLE TRANSITION TO DIGITAL HEALTHCARE SERVICES.

HEALTHCARE REMAINS A MAJOR CHALLENGE FOR FILIPINO FAMILIES, WITH HIGH OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES AND UNEQUAL ACCESS, LEAVING MANY VULNERABLE WHEN ILLNESS STRIKES. A STUDY BY BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP (BCG) SHOWS THAT SIX OUT OF 10 FAMILIES CANNOT COVER A PHP 10,000 HOSPITAL BILL WITHOUT BORROWING OR RELYING ON AN HMO.

THIS GROWING FINANCIAL STRAIN IS NOW WIDELY SPREAD AMONG HOUSEHOLDS, SPILLING OVER INTO THE WORKPLACE. RECENT INSIGHTS SHARED BY CAREER PLATFORM JOBSTREET BY SEEK EXPOSE THAT HMO BENEFITS ARE NOW AMONG THE TOP FACTORS INFLUENCING JOB DECISIONS. AS MEDICAL COSTS CONTINUE TO RISE, EMPLOYEES INCREASINGLY VALUE BENEFITS THAT PROVIDE FINANCIAL PROTECTION AND PEACE OF MIND, WHICH IS REFLECTED IN THE CONTINUOUS GROWTH OF THE HMO SECTOR.

THE INSURANCE COMMISSION REPORTS A 15.95% YEAR ON YEAR EXPANSION IN TOTAL ASSETS TO PHP 101.44B IN Q1 OF 2026 AND NET PROFIT CLIMBING BY MORE THAN 40% TO PHP 818.7M, DRIVEN BY STRONGER FEE INCOME GROWTH. THE INDUSTRY ALSO DELIVERED OVER PHP 74 BILLION IN HEALTHCARE BENEFITS IN 2025, REINFORCING THE CRITICAL ROLE HMOs PLAY IN EXPANDING ACCESS TO QUALITY HEALTHCARE AND SUPPORTING THE OVERALL WELL-BEING OF THE FILIPINO WORKFORCE





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Business Employment New Hmos Major Firm Offering HMO Services Collaboration In HMO Industry Expanding HMO Network Pledges To Reflect On Collective Efforts To Dr

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