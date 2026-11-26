Chief Executive John Lee spoke at the 2026 HKMA Annual Fellowship Dinner in Hong Kong, highlighting the city's new strategic blueprint for economic competitiveness and sustainability.

The Hon John Lee Ka-chiu GBM SBS PDSM PMSM served as the Guest of Honour at the 2026 Hong Kong Management Association 66th Annual Fellowship Dinner and HKMA Sustainability Award Presentation Ceremony. The event took place at the Hopewell Hotel on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, marking a significant gathering for business leaders and government officials in Hong Kong.

Strategic Blueprint For Five Year Plan

Prof Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges GBS JP, who acts as the Chairperson of The Hong Kong Management Association, delivered the welcoming address to open the proceedings. He declared that this year represents a defining new chapter for Hong Kong as the city aligns with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and its own inaugural Five-Year Plan. These frameworks provide a bold and comprehensive blueprint designed to elevate the city global competitiveness through multiple strategic pillars.

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The stated goals include strengthening the Four Centres, building an international hub for high calibre talent, and deepening integration with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Additionally, the plan accelerates the development of the Northern Metropolis to ensure long term economic resilience and growth for the region.

HKMA Commitment To Government Priorities

Prof Engelbrecht-Bresges highlighted the long standing relationship between the professional body and the government, noting that the HKMA has been a steadfast supporter of the Government in advancing Hong Kong economic development for over six decades. The Association reaffirmed its full commitment to supporting the successful realization of the Five Year Plan.

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To achieve this, the HKMA will align its programmes and platforms with the key priorities outlined in the strategic framework. This alignment aims to ensure that management excellence and professional training directly contribute to the broader economic objectives set by the regional authorities.

New Charter Members And Sustainability Awards

During the occasion, 11 new Charter Memberships were presented to outstanding corporate bodies or companies admitted by invitation only. The HKMA Sustainability Award 2026 Presentation Ceremony was also held, building on the success of the award launched in October 2016. The initiative aims to raise awareness of sustainability within the business community and recognize best practices that achieve good business performance.

Now in its eighth edition, the Award has attracted growing participation from SMEs, large corporations, NGOs, and schools. Entries were received from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, and the Philippines. A new Campaign Award was introduced this year to spotlight focused initiatives that deliver real and measurable impact on sustainability goals.

Leadership Appointments And Future Outlook

The ceremony recognized several key figures for their contributions to business and sustainability. Recipients included Ms Joyce Lee from Crown Gas Stoves Holdings, Mr Francis Ngai from Social Ventures Hong Kong, and Ms Jessica Chan from the MTR Corporation. Other honorees included representatives from Schneider Electric, FedEx Express, and The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

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Established in 1960, the HKMA continues to advance management excellence through education, training, and services for over 50,000 executives annually. The Association organizes diverse functions and offers courses ranging from certificates to doctorate degrees. These efforts support the ongoing development of professional standards and business leadership in Hong Kong and the wider region.